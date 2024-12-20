Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2025

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:





26.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results 27.02.2025 January results 05.03.2025 Audited results for 2024 13.03.2025 February results 24.04.2025 Q1 interim results 08.05.2025 April results 12.06.2025 May results 24.07.2025 Q2 interim results 14.08.2025 July results 11.09.2025 August results 23.10.2025 Q3 interim results 13.11.2025 October results 11.12.2025 November results





Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 53 930 833

Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee