Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2025

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:


26.02.2025Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results
27.02.2025January results
05.03.2025Audited results for 2024
13.03.2025February results
24.04.2025Q1 interim results
08.05.2025April results
12.06.2025May results
24.07.2025Q2 interim results
14.08.2025July results
11.09.2025August results
23.10.2025Q3 interim results
13.11.2025October results
11.12.2025November results


Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee 
