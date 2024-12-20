Result of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Result of DXS AGM 2024

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or “DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held yesterday were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll and the votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolution Votes for * % Votes

against % Votes withheld ** Resolution 1 13,664,949 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 2 13,664,949 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 3 13,657,059 99.94% 5,000 0.04% 2,890 Resolution 4 13,659,949 99.96% 5,000 0.04% 0 Resolution 5 13,609,949 99.60% 55,000 0.40% 0 Resolution 6 13,659,949 99.96% 5,000 0.04% 0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

During the AGM, the Company's CEO, David Immelman, provided an update on DXS’s progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php No new information was provided in this presentation.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

David Immelman



DXS International plc



www.dxs-systems.com





01252 719800 AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor



Hybridan LLP



Claire Louise Noyce





020 3764 2341

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.