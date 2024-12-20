UNCF Holds First Meeting with Department of Education Secretary-Designate Linda McMahon

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), had a wide-ranging, education-focused conversation with Mrs. Linda McMahon, President-Elect Trump’s designate to lead the U.S. Department of Education. While historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were top of the agenda, the greater landscape of education was also in focus, including K-12, charter schools, the need for more teachers and ensuring a proper learning environment for all of our nation’s students.

“I had a productive discussion with Secretary-Designate McMahon,” said Dr. Lomax. “I appreciated the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to HBCUs, HBCU students, the nation’s underserved students and how to improve the avenues of learning for all students. I found her straightforward, a good listener and engaged on pertinent issues. When she is confirmed, I believe we at UNCF can look forward to a strategic and meaningful partnership.

“I have directed UNCF’s government affairs executive, Mr. Lodriguez Murray, to continue an active engagement with Mrs. McMahon and this Administration’s education team,” Dr. Lomax continued. “UNCF has been nonpartisan for 80 years. We will continue to work with those elected, because the needs of our institutions and students are urgent. Our motto is ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste,®’ but so is an opportunity to advance our HBCU-related goals and objectives.”



About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

