ALK – Financial calendar for the 2025 financial year

2025 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF):
- 22 January 2025: Silent period
- 19 February 2025: Annual report 2024
- 13 March 2025 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting
to be held at ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
29 January 2025 at the latest
(may be emailed to investor@alk.net)
- 8 April 2025: Silent period
- 6 May 2025: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2025
- 24 July 2025: Silent period
- 21 August 2025: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2025
- 16 October 2025: Silent period
- 13 November 2025: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2025
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
