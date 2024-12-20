Motiv Electric Trucks Crosses 5 Million Mile Mark

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses, today announced a significant milestone – the 5 millionth mile driven by a Motiv vehicle. The milestone is a reflection of Motiv’s 15 years of experience developing, testing and deploying electric powertrains and partnering with industry-leading body-builders, suppliers and service providers to produce clean, reliable and safe transportation.

Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles to businesses since 2009. More than 370 Motiv vehicles have hit the road and driven more than 5 million miles and delivered more than 300 million pounds of goods. Last year, the company’s electric fleet achieved a remarkable 98 percent uptime, according to company diagnostic data.

Collectively, by displacing gas and diesel fuel with electricity, these vehicles have reduced more than 15 million pounds of CO2 and nearly a ton of PM 2.5 particulate matter. While emissions reductions are important, the reduction in soot and pollution has a more immediate, positive local impact on the communities served by Motiv’s customers.

Poor air quality caused by fossil-powered trucks disproportionately affects low-income communities and communities of color, as pollution is found in higher rates near highways, warehouses and ports, where these communities abound. Long-term exposure to poor air quality causes increased death rates attributed to cardiovascular diseases and has been linked to lung cancer.

Additionally, children who grow up in areas with high levels of pollution show reduced lung function, increased rates of asthma and lower IQ levels in their teens. Each electric mile Motiv's customers drive helps reduce these public health issues, for the benefit of everyone along the route.

“We are very appreciative of our customers for believing in us, sharing our vision of cleaner commerce, and investing clean trucking to benefit their communities,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv. “We’re also grateful for our employees and partners who produce such high quality and safe vehicles to make this milestone possible. We’re already looking ahead to the next 5 million miles.”

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries, Shasta Linen Supply and other leading brands.

Further, Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64 percent of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses. Motiv produces a range of vehicles; including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks and work trucks, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

More information about the company’s products, services and career opportunities is available at www.motivtrucks.com.

