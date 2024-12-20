YourUpdateTV speaks with Marisa Brahney

TICK TOCK! IT’S TIME FOR

LAST MINUTE GIFT IDEAS & TIPS

Emmy-Award Winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, Shares Her List of Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

Marisa Brahney, Emmy-Award Winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert partners with DS Simon Media, 23andMe, Affirm, Big Lots, Famous Footwear, and Pears

With just days left until the holidays, shoppers across the country are in a race to find the perfect gifts for loved ones. Emmy Award-winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, is helping families check off their lists with must-have holiday picks.

STEP UP YOUR HOLIDAY FOOTWEAR

"This season, it's all about smart shopping and finding gifts at a great value that everyone will love," says Brahney. "Famous Footwear is my go-to for stylish, iconic brands like Nike, Crocs, adidas, and Converse, all under one roof. With their incredible deals and unmatched convenience, it's easier than ever to ‘unwrap famous’ and make the holidays special."

Famous Footwear, known as the top destination for family footwear, offers shoppers:

850+ store locations nationwide and online shopping at famous.com

Same-day delivery powered by DOORDASH for those last-minute gifting emergencies

Quick and easy pickup options, including in-store and home delivery

A buy one, get one half off promotion for a limited time, providing unbeatable savings on every purchase

Famous Footwear is redefining convenience during the busiest time of the year. With services like same-day delivery, in-store pickup, and free shipping on select online orders, shoppers can get everything they need—fast. Brahney says, “Famous Footwear is designed to make holiday shopping effortless for families, with a wide selection, incredible value, and convenient shopping options, there’s no better place to find must-have gifts this season."

To explore the latest styles, holiday deals, and convenience services, visit your local Famous Footwear store or shop online at Famous.com.

HOLIDAY CHEER WITHOUT THE STRESS

“The holidays can be stressful, but they don’t have to be,” says Brahney. “With Big Lots, you can find thoughtful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. The prices make it easy to spread cheer without breaking the bank.”

Big Lots has everything to make holiday shopping simple, affordable, and fun. Whether consumers are looking for stocking stuffers, host gifts, or that special present for mom, Big Lots offers something for everyone at unbeatable prices.

Highlights from Marisa’s Must-Have List:

Affordable and Festive Stocking Stuffers: Dress up your niece’s stocking with a whimsical reindeer hot cocoa cone or brighten the season with a fun holiday-themed candle—both under $10

Practical and Cozy Gifts: Treat mom to something comfy and cozy or find a thoughtful gift for grandma without exceeding your budget

Wide Selection of Name Brands at Discounted Prices: Big Lots offers a variety of products at 30-50% less than other discount retailers, ensuring shoppers get more value for their dollar



According to recent surveys, 74% of shoppers admit to procrastinating on holiday gift buying, with 42% citing difficulty in finding the right gift. Big Lots, known as the “Home of Extreme Values,” is the perfect destination for those who are still searching for last-minute treasures. Whether it’s a White Elephant exchange or something meaningful for a loved one, Big Lots makes it easy to check off your list without the stress.

“It’s not just about saving money,” says Brahney. “Big Lots makes it possible to find gifts with personality and charm, ensuring your presents stand out without costing a fortune.”

With a wide selection of products available both in-store and online, Big Lots offers flexibility and convenience. From browsing the aisles for hidden gems to taking advantage of online deals, there’s an option to suit every shopper’s preference. For more information, go to BigLots.com

THE ULTIMATE PERSONAL PRESENT

"23andMe is so much more than a DNA test, it’s a way to give loved ones the gift of knowledge about their health and heritage,” says Brahney. "This holiday season, it's a unique gift that can make a real difference."

Well-known for its ancestry services, 23andMe also provides FDA-authorized direct-to-consumer health reports that can deliver life-changing insights. These health results help individuals understand their genetic predisposition to various conditions, offering the chance to take proactive measures for prevention or peace of mind.

In fact, a recent survey revealed that 78% of people believe understanding their health risks can lead to positive lifestyle changes. With just a small saliva sample, recipients unlock insights about their DNA, from ancestry origins to genetic health risks and carrier status.

"Imagine learning that a condition running in your family doesn’t apply to you—that’s a sense of relief you can’t put a price on," added Brahney, “Or discovering a genetic variant early on, empowering you to take steps to mitigate potential risks. This is truly a gift that keeps on giving, well beyond the holiday season."

To make this a must-grab deal for the holidays, 23andMe is offering its Health + Ancestry Kit for 50% off—now just $99. The limited-time offer makes it easier than ever to give a gift that’s personal, meaningful, and potentially life-changing.

THE GIFT OF GLOW

"This holiday season it’s all about glowing from head to toe," says Brahney. "With Pears soap, you can #GoForTheGlow while treating your skin to the gentle care it deserves."

Pears soap and skincare products have long been celebrated for their mild and dermatologically tested formulations. Pears products are infused with glycerin, known for its gentle cleansing properties. Pears products respect your skin’s moisture balance, for soft, hydrated, glowing skin.

More people are prioritizing products that are both gentle and effective, especially during the dry winter months. With holiday gatherings in full swing, glowing and healthy skin is a top priority for many.

“Pears is a classic skincare brand that delivers results you can see and feel,” Brahney adds, "It’s the perfect all-in-one solution to keep your skin looking radiant during the busiest season of the year—and it’s super convenient to shop on Amazon, too."

Whether getting your glow-on for a holiday gathering or gifting a loved one, Pears products are an affordable luxury that can make anyone’s holiday a little brighter. Accessible and easy to order online, they’re a perfect addition to your cart as you check off your gift list.

For glowing skin and the confidence to shine this holiday season, make Pears soap your go-to solution. Pears products are available now on Amazon.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING MADE AFFORDABLE

This holiday season, Affirm is putting people back in the driver’s seat of their finances. As a flexible, transparent payment option, Affirm allows eligible consumers to pay over time with no late or hidden fees. Whether it's a gaming console, headphones, or a laptop, Affirm can help approved consumers shop responsibly for the tech gifts on their holiday lists.



Select Affirm at checkout or download the Affirm app to shop at hundreds of thousands of participating retailers.

