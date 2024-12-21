Giftify, Inc. Announces Registered Direct Offering - CORRECTED

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining & entertainment experiences, today announced that it intends to offer its securities in a registered direct offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Craft Capital Management, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The proposed offering of the securities described above is being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282322) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on October 15, 2024, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC prior to the closing and will form a part of the effective registration statement.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Craft Capital Management, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 377 Oak St #402, Garden City NY 11530, or by telephone at (516) 833-1325.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital