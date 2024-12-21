BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Signing of the share purchase agreement for AXA Investment Managers by BNP Paribas Cardif

SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

FOR AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

BY BNP PARIBAS CARDIF

Press release

Paris – 21 December 2024

After entering into exclusive negotiations on August 1st, AXA and BNP Paribas Cardif announce the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement for AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM).

This signing follows the completion of the information-consultation procedure on strategic issues with the relevant employee representative bodies of both AXA and BNP Paribas groups.

“This signing marks an important step in the acquisition process of AXA IM and our long-term partnership with AXA. In anticipation of the closing process, all teams are now working to welcome AXA IM's employees and customers into the BNP Paribas Cardif Group” said Renaud Dumora, Chairman of BNP Paribas Cardif, Deputy COO of BNP Paribas.

As previously communicated, the agreed price for the acquisition and the long-term partnership is €5.1 billion, with the closing expected mid-2025 and an anticipated impact on BNP Paribas Group's CET1 ratio of 25 bps subject to agreements with the relevant authorities.

Press contacts

Sandrine ROMANO – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)6 71 18 23 05

Thomas ALEXANDRE – thomas.alexandre@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)6 02 19 48 69

