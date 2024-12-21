NASP Tells Congress and the Incoming Trump Administration: Pharmacies and Patients Can’t Continue to Wait for PBM Reform-Related Pharmacy Protections

Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy issued the following statement:

As the non-profit trade organization representing specialty pharmacies that support patients with significant and complex diseases (cancer, MS, rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis, organ transplantation, rare diseases, etc) we are extremely frustrated and disappointed that the new funding bill passed last night does not include PBM reform-related pharmacy protections. Not advancing these needed reforms threatens pharmacy participation in Medicare Part D networks, limits patient access to the pharmacy of their choice, and continues to allow for anticompetitive business practices that threaten the financial solvency of pharmacy businesses throughout the U.S.

“As a new Congress begins, it is imperative that the PBM reform-related pharmacy protections be passed into law without any further delay,” said Sheila Arquette, NASP President and CEO. “President-elect Trump has stated this is a policy priority. We value the hard work by so many pharmacy champions in the House and Senate to advance these reforms. These must-pass provisions save taxpayer and government money and have resulted after years of debate and following intentional bipartisan planning by the 118th Congress. The time to act is early in the new congressional session before any more pharmacies go out of business and are acquired – the direct result of abusive PBM practices that must be reigned in without further delay.”

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.