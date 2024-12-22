CoinEx 7th Anniversary CEO Open Letter: Seven Years Together, Creating the Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear CoinEx Users and the Global Community,

On the occasion of CoinEx’s 7th anniversary, I am full of gratitude. On behalf of the entire CoinEx team, I want to thank our incredible users and communities around the world for your unwavering trust, support, and companionship over the past seven years. Because of you, we have overcome challenges, seized opportunities and continued moving forward in this ever-evolving industry filled with both opportunities and challenges.

Seven years ago, CoinEx began as an idea, a vision for what cryptocurrency trading could become. Today, CoinEx has grown into a global cryptocurrency exchange, serving users in 18 language markets and operating across 200+ countries and regions, supporting 1,200+ cryptocurrencies, and 1,800+ trading markets, catering to the diverse needs of its 10 million+ users, with a vibrant community spanning 2,000+ global groups. This exciting journey has been filled with challenges and opportunities. On this special occasion, I want to revisit the achievements we’ve made, explore our vision for the future, and express my heartfelt thanks to you, our users who have supported us along the way.



You, Our Driving Force

The number 7 holds a profound symbolic meaning in our lives and cultures: seven days in a week signify cycles and rebirth; seven notes create harmonious melodies; seven colors of the rainbow showcase the diversity and wonders of nature. For CoinEx, 7 represents a milestone of growth, relentless innovation, and memories we’ve written together. Every step of CoinEx’s growth has been fueled by your participation and support. I still remember one long-time user who said in their feedback: "CoinEx has not only brought me returns on my investments but also reshaped my understanding of cryptocurrencies and the future of finance." Messages like these inspire us to keep moving forward, reminding us that you are not just our users but our partners in building a brighter future.

Continuous Upgrades and Innovations

We hold dear our users' needs, and echoes our "user first" philosophy. In 2024, we focused our efforts on iterating and innovating across multiple product lines and bring the best product experience to our users:

Product Innovations: Launched Swap, P2P, CoinEx Staking, CoinEx Mining, PreToken Trading, and Futures Copy Trading meet the diverse trading needs.

and meet the diverse trading needs. Security Enhancement: Upgrades security systems, VIP-tier framework , and CET utility systems to create a superior trading environment.

, and to create a superior trading environment. Education and Empowerment: Introduced CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, offering investment insights.

and offering investment insights. Investment Opportunity: Adhered "High-Quality, High-Speed, High-Demand" listing strategy and supported 1,200+ cryptocurrencies, achieving a 50% year-on-year increase compared to 2023.

CoinEx wants to become as indispensable as water and electricity—an essential infrastructure for you in your daily investments. This quiet but endless companionship lies at the heart of our service philosophy. Moving forward, CoinEx will continue to shoulder this responsibility, delivering efficient and trustworthy trading experiences.

Looking Ahead: Staying True to Our Vision

Seven years ago, Bitcoin was just priced below $400. The liberation of finance through blockchain is a deep inspiration for me to pursue not only for myself but for others to discover, experience and enjoy. At that time, I firmly believed that blockchain would redefine the future of finance. With this belief, I founded CoinEx.



It’s important for people to understand the spirit of freedom, that in blockchain finance, everyone’s assets are completely in their control. No one can remove or freeze them, circulating directly and openly within the network. Over the past seven years, despite the ever-changing industry landscape, our original mission has never changed: to provide a simple, secure, and fair cryptocurrency trading platform for our users.

Challenges were expected in our first endeavour into the crypto and blockchain space. Building a solid team while solving security and compliance-related issues were fundamental to operating a healthy and balanced trading platform. It became more apparent that facilitating substantial funds for operation, safeguarding assets and supporting hundreds of public chains were not going to come easy. However, preserving our mission to run a smooth and pleasant trading exchange helped us overcome our obstacles and move forward with our plans.

Whenever the market’s activity slowed down, we took it as an opportunity to evaluate and advance our products to ensure that, once the market regained its momentum, we would be ready to handle large-scale and full-fledged trading mechanisms. In everything we do, our priority remains committed to our users.

I am still optimistic about the future of the industry, not because it has surpassed $100,000 as I write this but because freedom is a universal human value to me. Moving forward, we will continue to commit our time and effort to improve CoinEx’s ecosystem through enhancing product features, monitoring any security or regulatory concerns and exploring trade and investment opportunities. These foundations remain critical for us to provide attractive and quality-driven products, no matter their level of knowledge or experience in crypto and blockchain applications.

To our 10+ million users across the globe: thank you for being an integral part of this journey. CoinEx’s success is your success, and together, we will continue to build a platform that always puts its users first.

Here’s to seven incredible years—and to the many more milestones we will achieve together.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Haipo Yang

Founder & CEO of CoinEx



