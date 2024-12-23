Information release calendar for 2025

Interim information of Grigeo Group AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:
- February 25, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024.
- April 8, 2025 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2024.
- May 23, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025.
- August 22, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025.
- November 21, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025.
On April 30, 2025, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01