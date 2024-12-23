MaxCyte Announces Retirement of Board Member Art Mandell

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that Art Mandell has retired from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of MaxCyte effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Mandell has served on the Board since 2006 and has been an integral part of MaxCyte’s growth and strategic direction. Upon Mr. Mandell’s retirement, MaxCyte will have nine directors.

During Mr. Mandell’s tenure, MaxCyte has achieved significant milestones including its initial public offering on the UK AIM exchange and US Nasdaq Listing, the launch of its flagship ExPERT™ platform, signing 29 Strategic Platform Licenses with cell and gene therapy biotech companies and supporting the industry’s first, FDA-approved, CRISPR edited non-viral cell therapy.

“We are deeply grateful for Art’s exceptional leadership, scientific insights and valuable contributions over the years,” said Richard Douglas, chairman of the Board. “Art’s perspective and guidance have been instrumental in positioning MaxCyte as a leader in cell engineering.”

“It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of MaxCyte,” said Mr. Mandell. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I am confident in the Company’s bright future providing highly differentiated technology solutions that enable the development of novel cell and gene therapies.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 25 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

