Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 16 December 2024 – 20 December 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 12,111,162 13.07 158,312,074 16 December 2024 168,703 14.42 2,432,157 17 December 2024 371,697 14.31 5,319,356 18 December 2024 325,000 14.18 4,609,053 19 December 2024 250,994 13.93 3,496,522 20 December 2024 275,479 13.60 3,747,148 Total, week number 51 1,391,873 14.08 19,604,236 Accumulated under the program 13,503,035 13.18 177,916,310

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,593,308 own shares corresponding to 2.37 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

