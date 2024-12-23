Enlight Announces the Financial Close for Project Roadrunner

The debt financing package includes $550 million of construction loans

Roadrunner consists of 290 MW of solar generation and 940 MWh of energy storage capacity, and is expected to reach full COD by the end of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Enlight”, “the Company”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced that the Company has arranged the debt financing (the “Debt Financing”) for project Roadrunner (“Roadrunner” or “the Project”), located near Tuscon, Arizona, USA.

As part of the Debt Financing, Enlight, through its subsidiary Clenera Holdings LLC, has entered into a loan agreement with a consortium of four leading global banks including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis CIB, and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB), totaling $550 million, which are expected to convert into a $290 million term loan and $320 million of tax equity funding upon the Project’s COD. The term loan is structured with an amortization tenor of 20-25 years and is to be fully repaid 5 years from the Project’s COD (mini perm). The loans are subject to an all-in interest rate of SOFR + 1.5%-1.75%, which rises by 0.125% after four years. Paragon Energy Capital served as Clenera’s exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

During the Project’s construction period, the Company’s equity investment is expected to amount to 10% of the expected total Project cost of $610 million. The debt financing arrangements are expected to enable the Company to recycle the entire equity investment upon COD subject to minimum project coverage ratios. The Company expects to conclude a tax equity transaction during 2025, noting that the project has secured safe harbor status.

Roadrunner (also known as Apache Solar II) is the second-largest project in Enlight’s history, consists of 290 MW solar generation and 940 MWh of energy storage capacity, and is expected to reach full COD by the end of 2025. Construction at the 1200-acre site has already begun, and all procurement contracts have been signed. The Project has a 20-year busbar power purchase agreement covering its entire output with the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO), and is expected to generate revenues of $51-54 million and EBITDA1 of $41-44 million in its first full year of operation. A summary of the Project’s financial information appears in the tables below:

(as expected at COD) Total project cost Term debt Upfront tax equity Sponsor equity upon COD $ 610 million $ 290 million $320 million $0





Total project cost net of tax equity Revenues in first full year EBITDA in first full year1 $ 290 million $51-54 million $41-44 million

1 EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. This figure represents EBITDA for the project and excludes all ITC and PTC proceeds, as well as the impact of a potential tax equity transaction. The tax equity partner’s share is expected to range between 10-15% of the Project’s EBITDA during the first years of operation.

Roadrunner is being built in the Sulphur Springs Valley region near Tucson, Arizona. Arizona possesses one of highest rates of growth in data centers in the U.S., driving a significant increase in the demand for electricity. The area’s high altitude, mild weather, and very high irradiance make it especially suitable for a utility-scale solar plant. The Project is located in a sparsely populated area and integrates with the larger Apache Generating Station, a diverse energy complex used by AEPCO.

After the completion of Apex in Montana and Atrisco in New Mexico, Roadrunner is one of several major solar and energy storage projects that Enlight and Clenera are now constructing in the U.S. These include Country Acres (392 MW and 688 MWh) and Quail Ranch (128 MW and 400 MWh). Along with additional projects planned to be built in the years to come, these projects are driving Enlight’s massive expansion into the U.S. renewable energy market. This is best illustrated by the growing run rate of Enlight’s U.S. revenue base, which is expected to reach $195-207 million annually after the completion of the projects now under construction.

The Company's next projects in Arizona are Snowflake (600 MW and 1,900 MWh) and CO Bar (1,211 MW and 824 MWh). The two mega projects have almost completed their development phase, and are scheduled to begin construction in the coming months. Each of the two projects are set to achieve grid connection of 1.0 GW, one of the largest in the US. These grid connections generate potential additional development opportunities in the future through the Company’s “Connect and Expand” strategy, which seeks to leverage existing interconnect infrastructure with additional generation capacity.

Nir Yehuda, CFO of Enlight, commented, “We appreciate our financial partners’ support and commitment in arranging the debt financing for project Roadrunner, which has made it possible for us to progress with its construction. Roadrunner is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025. We look forward to continued collaboration on Country Acres and Quail Ranch, projects which we are now in the process of building and financing.”

“We are grateful to have established our business as a reliable partner for these financial institutions,” said Adam Pishl, President and CEO of Clenera. “We have demonstrated our ability to build projects on time and on budget, and manage operational solar and storage farms that generate consistent long-term returns. It is exciting to close this deal and fuel our continued growth with projects across America.”

Aashish Mohan, Co-Head of Energy, Resources & Infrastructure Americas, at BNP Paribas, commented, “BNP Paribas is proud to have supported Clenera and Enlight as Coordinating Lead Arranger on this landmark clean energy project financing. Supporting premier platforms like Clenera squarely fits our energy transition ambitions, and we look forward to partnering with the company again as they continue to execute on their high-quality pipeline.”

Daniel Feigin, Head of Energy & Infrastructure Group, North America at Crédit Agricole CIB, said, “Crédit Agricole CIB’s collaboration with Enlight and Clenera on this landmark project in Arizona is a testament to the power of partnership and innovation. Roadrunner will provide clean, low-cost energy and storage. We are honored to have played a crucial role in helping a world class developer bringing this project to financial close and contributing to our mission of facilitating clean power generation and economic growth.”

Nasir Khan, Managing Director & Head of Infrastructure & Energy Finance Americas at Natixis CIB, said, “We are thrilled to announce the successful close our first transaction with Enlight and Clenera, and would especially like to thank the teams for their professionalism and partnership over the past several months. Natixis CIB is committed to driving the energy transition through financing high-quality landmark projects such as Roadrunner, and we look forward to seeing it reach completion in the next year.”

Sondra Martinez, Managing Director and Head of Originations at NORD/LB New York, commented, “Nord/LB is thrilled to support Clenera and Enlight on the Roadrunner transaction. This transaction represents our commitment to partnerships and supporting clients as they advance the energy transition.”

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at enlightenergy.co.il.

