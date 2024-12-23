Discover the CYVO (Cyvo) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that CYVO (Cyvo) has been listed on XT . CYVO/USDT trading pair has been opened in Innovation Zone (DeFi).

Many people believe their online and offline activities are being tracked by governments and companies. Six in ten adults think it's impossible to go through daily life without having data collected about them. With the rise of sophisticated fraudsters, protecting personal data has become crucial, and individuals must take steps to prevent theft.

CYVO is developing innovative solutions to address these issues. By using post-quantum encryption and blockchain-based cryptographic technologies, CYVO aims to protect users’ privacy and prevent data theft. Post-quantum encryption is designed to secure personal information against future quantum computing threats, while blockchain ensures a decentralized, secure identity management system where users maintain full control over their data.

With CYVO’s cutting-edge solutions, individuals can protect their personal information, reducing the risk of identity theft and unauthorized access. In an era of increasing digital surveillance, CYVO offers a powerful way to safeguard privacy and secure digital identities.

The listing of CYVO on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone, boosting its visibility and expanding its presence within the global cryptocurrency landscape. XT Exchange’s support for innovative projects like Cyvo aligns with its mission to offer exceptional trading experiences to its users.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

