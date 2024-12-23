Unveiling CoinEx: The Unexpected Powerhouse of the Crypto Boom

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 has been a standout year for the cryptocurrency industry, with Bitcoin nearing $100,000 and altcoins beginning to grow after a long bear market. Cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms have had to adapt, focusing more on capturing user attention and building brand loyalty.

CoinEx is one such example, which over the last year has become a rising star in the crypto space by leveraging strategic asset listings, enticing user services, and a global reach. Let’s take a look at how CoinEx rose to prominence and became the crypto industry’s dark horse.

CoinEx’s Key Strengths and Breakthrough Bull Market Strategy

Any successful brand understands that meeting the needs and expectations of its target audience is the key to sustainable growth. CoinEx has successfully activated a significant user base by identifying market opportunities such as Meme coins, Runes, and Layer 2 assets. These popular cryptocurrency categories are all easily accessible for trading on the CoinEx platform.

The CoinEx research team focuses on early-stage projects in emerging fields like DeFi, AI, and DePIN. Using a rigorous multi-dimensional analysis model, the team identifies high-quality assets with innovative mechanisms and strong market potential, enabling users to seize opportunities at the forefront of the industry. CoinEx was among the first to list popular assets like $DOG and $PNUT, helping users achieve early returns in the market. Additionally, CoinEx has promptly captured top-tier venture-backed infrastructure and application projects, offering users stable and attractive investment choices. With its keen insights into potential tokens, CoinEx has earned the reputation of being a “trendsetter for emerging tokens,” as many assets it listed early have gone on to become industry favorites, widely adopted and listed by other major exchanges.

The CoinEx platform is powerful, yet easy enough for even newcomers to navigate. Under the hood is a proprietary self-developed trade matching engine that is battle-tested to ensure constant platform stability even during the most volatile market conditions.

Through its global operational model, CoinEx has gained a competitive edge in expansion—currently serving over 200 countries worldwide. The company tailors its strategies to different regions, ensuring that localization is not just a slogan but a genuine connection with active users. CoinEx actively participates in major global exhibitions and offline events, engaging deeply with its user base. Additionally, its multilingual customer support and localized services further ensure that the needs of users in these regions are fully met.

Finally, CoinEx’s native token CET enhances user retention and engagement by providing trading fee discounts and exclusive platform benefits for users, in addition having long-term investment potential as the market has proven through other platform-specific utility tokens.

Reportedly, CoinEx has established a transparent and efficient economic model, allocating 20% of its daily platform fee revenue for CET buybacks and destroying all repurchased CET at the end of each calendar month. This buyback and burn mechanism has been running steadily for six years, showcasing the platform’s commitment to protecting holder interests and fostering long-term ecosystem development. To date, the supply of CET has been reduced by 71%, further enhancing its scarcity and market value. Additionally, the CoinEx team has explicitly stated their intention to continuously expand and strengthen CET’s ecosystem empowerment in the future, creating more value for users and driving a comprehensive upgrade of the platform’s ecosystem.





Crypto is outpacing internet adoption

Industry Trend Insights: CoinEx’s Distinctive Edge

Unlike its competitors, CoinEx is fast to capitalize on emerging trends. The cryptocurrency market moves fast, with new innovations appearing by the day. The faster any platform is to list this week’s hottest token can and will capture the attention of users seeking exposure to such assets.

CoinEx is constantly evaluating new assets and keeping a watchful eye on emerging trends. This forward-looking approach allows the platform to respond to sudden increases in interest or demand around a specific asset or category of cryptocurrencies, such as meme coins.

The explosive emergence of meme coins is among the top trends of this cycle, with cryptocurrencies in this category vastly outperforming the rest of the market. The allure of profitable investment potential and the latest in newly launched coins has propelled CoinEx to become a market leader.

The brand is now poised for even more success, now that the tides are turning on cryptocurrencies as a whole. The positive sentiment is largely driven by the discussion of profits, more favorable regulatory conditions globally, and increased adoption in the face of inflation and macroeconomic risk.





CET is up more than 250% in 2024 alone, showing strong user demand

Future Outlook: From “Dark Horse” to Market Leader

CoinEx user growth in 2024 is strongly represented in the price chart of the native CET token. While other cryptocurrencies remain significantly down from their previous all-time highs, CET token is back in the upper range of price action. Furthermore, CET has been in a steady uptrend all throughout 2024, growing more than 250% during the calendar year.

The platform boasts over 1000 high quality crypto assets, a secure wallet, and a diverse product lineup consisting of spot trading, margin trading, futures, financial services, automated market making, and much more. Over 10 million users have taken advantage of CoinEx’s offerings since 2017.

The business strategies and global operational model position CoinEx to make the jump from a dark horse currently, to a market leader in the near future. By targeting regions with the fastest adoption and greatest demand with the latest trending assets, capable infrastructure, and tailored customer service, CoinEx’s trajectory is “only up” from here. Can CoinEx really evolve into a top-tier player in the crypto market?

