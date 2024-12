Spectral AI Announces Confirmation of Compliance of its Nasdaq Listing Requirements

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA in 2018, that uses multi-spectral imaging and algorithms to predict burn healing potential, is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2024 the Company received a “moot” letter from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable listing standards for its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and that a further hearing regarding the Company’s compliance is no longer necessary.

“I am thrilled to announce that we continue to successfully meet our Nasdaq’s compliance standards,” said Dr. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of Spectral AI’s Board of Directors. “This confirmation reflects our team’s hard work and commitment. We are equally excited about the progress we are making towards our submission to the FDA, as we continue to innovate and strive for excellence in serving our stakeholders and the medical community.”

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

