Maris-Tech Secures a Significant $1 Million Order from a U.S. Repeat Customer in the Homeland Security Industry for Advanced Jupiter-based Video Solution

Rehovot, Israel, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) based edge computing technology, today announced that it has received a significant new order for $1 million. The order, placed by a repeat customer located in the United States, is for a product based on the Jupiter family and designed to meet the specific needs of the homeland security (“HLS”) sector.

This new order highlights Maris-Tech’s growing presence and strategic momentum in the U.S. market, and further establishes the Company as a trusted provider of innovative video and AI edge computing solutions for defense and HLS applications worldwide.

The order involves hundreds of units of this cutting-edge technology, which combines compact size, robust performance, and high-speed connectivity necessary to address mission-critical HLS requirements related to intelligence, surveillance, and operational efficiency.

“We are proud to announce this substantial order,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “This achievement strengthens our relationship with a valued returning customer and demonstrates the growing recognition of our innovative solutions within the HLS sector. As we move forward, Maris-Tech intends to significantly expand its marketing efforts in the U.S., with a focus on drones, defense and HLS applications.”

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israel technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS) and communication industries worldwide. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

