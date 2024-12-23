Sezzle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

 | Source: Sezzle Sezzle

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payments industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the following investor conference:

  • On January 16, 2025, Charlie Youakim (Chairman and CEO), Karen Hartje (Chief Financial Officer), and Lee Brading (SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations) will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference. 

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA

Investor Relations

+1 651 240 6001

InvestorRelations@sezzle.com 		Erin Foran

Media Enquiries

+1 651 403 2184

Erin.Foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumer purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services – connecting millions of consumers with its network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusiveness, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence. 

For more information visit sezzle.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                bnpl
                            
                            
                                buy now pay later
                            
                            
                                sezzle
                            
                            
                                sezl
                            
                            
                                nasdaq
                            
                            
                                investor
                            
                            
                                fintech
                            
                            
                                klarna
                            
                            
                                afterpay
                            
                            
                                affirm
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data