Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 50,094 Ageas shares in the period from 16-12-2024 until 20-12-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
16-12-20249,450448,07347.4247.3047.78
17-12-20249,234433,16346.9146.7047.32
18-12-20249,690449,62146.4046.1046.92
19-12-20249,720447,01445.9945.7046.18
20-12-202412,000550,18745.8545.5446.20
Total50,0942,328,05846.4745.5447.78

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,542,864 shares for a total amount of EUR 73,995,812. This corresponds to 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

