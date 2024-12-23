Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 50,094 Ageas shares in the period from 16-12-2024 until 20-12-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|16-12-2024
|9,450
|448,073
|47.42
|47.30
|47.78
|17-12-2024
|9,234
|433,163
|46.91
|46.70
|47.32
|18-12-2024
|9,690
|449,621
|46.40
|46.10
|46.92
|19-12-2024
|9,720
|447,014
|45.99
|45.70
|46.18
|20-12-2024
|12,000
|550,187
|45.85
|45.54
|46.20
|Total
|50,094
|2,328,058
|46.47
|45.54
|47.78
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,542,864 shares for a total amount of EUR 73,995,812. This corresponds to 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
