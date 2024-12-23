Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs two new Services contracts in Europe for around €760 million

23 December 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received two new orders from two undisclosed European customers for a total amount of around €760 million. Both orders were received in December 2024.

The first order worth approximately €500 million concerns supply of materials and components on Alstom fleets for the next 23 years.

The second order worth approximately €260 million concerns a full maintenance service agreement for 9 years on a regional trains fleet, including first level maintenance and mid-life overhaul.

