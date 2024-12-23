Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 23 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,300 Melexis shares in the period from 16 December 2024 until 20 December 2024.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
16/12/20246,80057.4756.8558.50390,808
17/12/20246,50057.6257.1558.15374,499
18/12/20246,50058.3357.8058.80379,151
19/12/20247,00056.7856.5058.00397,455
20/12/20247,50055.0954.6056.15413,146
TOTAL34,30057.0054.6058.801,955,060