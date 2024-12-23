Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 23 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,300 Melexis shares in the period from 16 December 2024 until 20 December 2024.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|16/12/2024
|6,800
|57.47
|56.85
|58.50
|390,808
|17/12/2024
|6,500
|57.62
|57.15
|58.15
|374,499
|18/12/2024
|6,500
|58.33
|57.80
|58.80
|379,151
|19/12/2024
|7,000
|56.78
|56.50
|58.00
|397,455
|20/12/2024
|7,500
|55.09
|54.60
|56.15
|413,146
|TOTAL
|34,300
|57.00
|54.60
|58.80
|1,955,060