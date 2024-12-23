Construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Albania

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, launches the construction of the Spitalla photovoltaic power plant project with a capacity of 100-megawatt

Voltalia continues its expansion in Albania with the construction of the Spitalla photovoltaic power plant. Located in the Durrës region on the Adriatric coast, less than 50 kilometers from Tirana, the plant will have a capacity of 100-megawatt. Electricity production will be sold under two long-terms contracts: 70-megawatt will be allocated to the public contract awarded in 2021, while the remaining 30-megawatt will be dedicated to a contract with the private-sector buyers. The Spitalla plant will cover the annual electricity of 150,000 inhabitants, avoiding the emission of more than 18,000 tons of CO 2 per year. Commissionning of the plant is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

In December 2023, Voltalia commissioned its Karavasta1 solar power plant in Albania, with a capacity of 140-megawatts, the largest in the Western Balkans. Backed by a 30-year concession agreement, this plant already prevents the emission of over 29,000 tons of CO 2 annually, equivalent to approximately 7% of the industrial sector’s emissions in Albania.

Voltalia serves as the developer, builder, operator and owner of both plants.

“We are proud to announce the launch of construction of Spitalla plant. This project highlights Voltalia’s ongoing development and commitment in Albania, the country’s leading solar producer and a long-standing pioneer in turnkey photovoltaic power plant construction. These initiatives showcase our ability to deliver projects that contribute to greener electricity production in Albania while bolstering the national economy with competitive electricity for both domestic and export markets”, stated Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

