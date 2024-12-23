Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces New $29.5 Million Contract Award Supporting U.S. Navy’s Columbia Class Submarine Program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces new material contract.

The Company has been awarded a contract valued at $29.5 million, when fully funded, to provide electric power distribution panels for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia class submarines. Espey was chosen by General Dynamics Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy to manufacture components previously designed by Espey for the next-generation ballistic missile submarine fleet. The Columbia class submarine is a top priority for the U.S. Navy and was designed to replace the fleet of Ohio class submarines. The Columbia class submarines will be the largest ever built by the United States and rely on a “first-of-its-kind” electric drive propulsion system. Deliveries under the contract are expected through calendar year 2030 for the next 4 of 12 planned ships.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

We are proud to be a continued supplier to General Dynamics Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy on this very important program. This award would not be possible without the amazing dedication of our world class employees. Congratulations to them on a job well done. This follow-on order also supports our strategy focused on investing in programs that enable US military superiority.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano at invest@espey.com.

