Press Release

Atos SE announces the appointment of FORVIS MAZARS as joint statutory auditor to certify the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024

Paris, France – 24 December 2024 – Atos SE (Euronext Paris : ATO) (the “Company” or “Atos”) announces the appointment, by interim order (ordonnance de référé) of the President of the Pontoise Commercial Court on December 19, 2024, of FORVIS MAZARS, selected following a call for tenders, as the Company's new joint statutory auditor, to certify the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, alongside Grant Thornton.

It is reminded that the mandate of Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditor, appointed on May 18, 2018 for a term of six fiscal years, could not be extended for regulatory reasons and will therefore expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the individual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which meeting is, in principle, competent to appoint its successor and will be held on January 31, 2025, at 10 a.m., at the Company's registered office.

The appointment by the President of the Pontoise Commercial Court, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.821-47 of the French Commercial Code, of the firm FORVIS MAZARS, is effective from December 19, 2024 until the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment