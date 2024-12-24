Military Shipbuilding & Submarine Market is Expected to Reach US$ 126.84 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As stated in the recently published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Military Shipbuilding & Submarine Market is evaluated to reach US$ 80.88 billion in 2024. The market is further forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

As the need for ocean research, coastal protection, and maritime security grows, maritime governments throughout the world are increasing their naval capabilities. Demand for shipbuilding is rising as countries are investing to update their fleets for several uses. Beyond traditional defense, naval boats are essential for humanitarian aid, environmental monitoring, and scientific research. Oceanographic research, undersea mapping, and securing crucial shipping channels that support international trade have all benefited greatly from using submarines.

The increase in demand is a reflection of how the maritime industry is changing and how boats are supporting vital missions, such as marine conservation, search and rescue, and disaster response. Modern ships use cutting-edge technologies to explore the oceans, which advances our understanding of marine ecosystems. The shipbuilding industry also contributes significantly to the economy by generating high-skilled jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and technology. Both military and civilian uses gain from this industry's expansion, which encourages innovation in materials science and maritime technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

“Expanding ocean research requirements to study more about the sea is making the market grow with opportunities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Military Shipbuilding & Submarine Market:

Northrop Gruman Corporation; General Dynamics Corporation; BAE Systems; DCNS S.A; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Leonardo SpA; Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Ability to Work for Longer Time Under Ocean Making Submarines More Efficient for Long Missions:

Submarines are now more adaptable for longer missions thanks to advanced propulsion systems, such as air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology, which has greatly increased their endurance and operating efficiency.

Advanced composite materials and powerful sonar systems are now standard on modern navy boats, increasing their efficacy in maritime operations and oceanic research. Navigation and maintenance practices have been transformed by automated systems and AI integration, which lowers personnel needs while boosting operational reliability.

Digital twin technology offers improved vessel maintenance and training, while advancements in noise reduction make submarines quieter and more efficient. Shipbuilding procedures have been expedited by improved modular construction techniques, which have decreased construction time and expenses. With enhanced fuel economy provided by modern power systems and hull designs, submarines are becoming more popular. Vessels are now useful platforms for marine science and environmental protection because of their improved capacity for ocean monitoring and research applications due to advanced sensor networks and communication systems.

Military Shipbuilding & Submarine Industry News:

The United States Navy received the 20th Virginia class submarine, the USS Oregon (SSN 793), from General Dynamics Electric Boat in February 2022. It is the Navy's second delivery of a submarine with Block IV capabilities.

The Naval Group and PT PAL Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in February 2022 to collaborate on submarine research and development aimed at strengthening Indonesia's maritime defence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the military shipbuilding & submarine market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (surface vessels, submarines), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

