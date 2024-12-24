Israel Light Commercial Vehicle Market Set to Surpass US$ 1,319.69 Million By 2032 | Vans to Control Over 36% Market Share Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica, the Israel light commercial vehicle market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 1,319.69 million by 2032 from US$ 859.33 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Recent developments in Israel's light commercial vehicle market have been marked by fluctuations in sales, technological advancements, and the impact of geopolitical events. In 2023, the total vehicle market, which includes LCVs, recorded sales of 270,433 units, reflecting a modest 0.3% increase from the previous year. This growth is notable given the challenges posed by the Israel-Hamas conflict, which disrupted supply chains and created economic uncertainty. Specifically, the LCV segment is projected to achieve sales of 31,340 units in 2024 from over 30,814 units in 2023 , highlighting the continued demand for these vehicles despite broader challenges. The resilience of the LCV market underscores its critical role in Israel's commercial and logistics sectors, which rely heavily on these vehicles for last-mile delivery and small-scale business operations.

Technological advancements are reshaping the light commercial vehicle market in Israel, with a growing emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The integration of connectivity features and ADAS in new LCV models reflects the influence of Israel's robust tech sector on the automotive industry. This shift aligns with global trends toward sustainable and smart mobility solutions, which are driving consumer demand. The government's support for EV adoption through tax incentives has further accelerated this transition, making electric LCVs more attractive to businesses and consumers. While the overall automotive market in Israel is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.74% from 2024 to 2032, the LCV segment is expected to benefit significantly from this trend, particularly as businesses increasingly adopt technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vehicles.

Key Findings in Israel Light Commercial Vehicle Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,319.69 million CAGR 5.18% By Vehicle Type Vans (36.52%) By Propulsion Type ICE (99.0%) By Distribution Channel OEM (84.79%) Top Drivers Growth of e-commerce demands efficient delivery vehicle solutions.

Infrastructure development increases need for construction transport vehicles.

Government incentives promote adoption of eco-friendly commercial vehicles. Top Trends Rising preference for electric and hybrid light commercial vehicles.

Integration of advanced telematics in fleet management.

Customization of LCVs to suit specific industry requirements.

Economic and Purchase Power Impact of Ongoing Conflict on the Sales of LCVs

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has introduced additional complexities to the light commercial vehicle market. Supply chain disruptions have affected the availability of vehicle components, while economic instability has reduced consumer purchasing power and business investments. Employment in the Gaza Strip dropped by 61%, and in the West Bank by 24% between October and November 2023, reflecting the broader economic downturn. Additionally, government spending increased by over 20% following the outbreak of war, potentially redirecting resources away from infrastructure and business expansion that typically drive LCV demand. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to recover and grow, with unit sales projected to rise from 14,200 in 2024 to 38,000 by 2032 (for the broader commercial vehicle market). This growth trajectory, coupled with the ongoing shift toward electric and technologically advanced LCVs, indicates the market's adaptability and long-term potential.

Potential and Opportunity Analysis

The Israeli light commercial vehicle market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by the convergence of several positive factors. The drivers, such as the booming e-commerce sector generating over $8.1 billion in sales, have created a robust demand for efficient delivery vehicles. The government's commitment to infrastructure development, with investments surpassing $30 billion, further propels the need for reliable LCVs in construction and related industries. Apart from this, emerging trends like the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are reshaping the market dynamics. With environmental sustainability taking center stage, the sales of electric LCVs have reached over 1,800 units, a significant increase from previous years. Opportunities abound for manufacturers and dealers specializing in eco-friendly models, especially with government incentives totaling $100 million up for grabs. The revenue pockets are expanding, particularly in sectors like logistics and urban delivery services, which require versatile and efficient transportation solutions.

The light commercial vehicle market's potential in Israel is further enhanced by the integration of emerging technologies. Advanced telematics and fleet management systems are becoming standard, with over 10,000 LCVs now equipped with such features. These technologies improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance safety. As Israel continues to position itself as a tech-savvy nation, the LCV market reflects this ethos, embracing innovation and setting the stage for continued growth in the coming years.

Vans Take Up Over 36% Revenue Share of Israel’s Light Commercial Vehicle Market

The emergence of vans as the most in-demand segment within Israel’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) market is supported by robust data and trends. In 2023, the Israeli vehicle market recorded total sales of 268,878 units, a slight increase of 0.3% from the previous year. Within this market, the LCV segment is projected to reach over 31,340 units in 2024, with vans playing a critical role. The full-size vans market alone is expected to generate US$ 124 million in revenue in 2024. Meanwhile, the minivans segment is set to generate US$ 198 million in 2024. These figures highlight the strong demand for vans, driven by their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability to diverse business needs.

The growing prominence of vans in the light commercial vehicle market is fueled by urbanization, e-commerce growth, and evolving business requirements. Israel's population, projected to grow from 9.3 million in 2024 to 13.2 million by 2040, is intensifying the demand for efficient urban logistics solutions. Vans, with their ability to navigate crowded city streets and carry significant cargo, are indispensable for businesses in densely populated areas. The thriving e-commerce sector, generating billions in annual revenue, has further increased demand for reliable last-mile delivery options. Additionally, the projected rise in vehicles from 3.8 million in 2023 to 6.4 million by 2040 underscores the growing need for urban transportation solutions. Vans, with an average price of US$ 62,000 for full-size models in 2024, offer businesses a cost-effective and efficient logistics solution. Looking ahead, the van market is poised for continued growth, albeit with variations across sub-segments.

Electric LCVs Control Less than 2% of Market Despite Boom in Adoption

The adoption of light commercial vehicle market in Israel significantly lags behind global trends, reflecting a combination of infrastructure challenges, policy uncertainties, and market immaturity. While Israel's overall electric vehicle (EV) market has grown rapidly, with EV ownership increasing from 2,600 in 2019 to nearly 96,000 in 2023 (a staggering CAGR of 14.6%), the lack of focused growth in the LCV segment is evident. In 2023, electrified vehicles accounted for 41% of new car sales in Israel, but this figure is dominated by passenger EVs, with little measurable adoption of electric LCVs. In comparison, global electric LCV sales nearly doubled in 2023, representing 3.6% of total LCV sales, while leading regions like China and Europe boast adoption rates of 15% and 6.9%, respectively, indicating Israel’s lagging position in this segment.

A major hurdle for electric LCV adoption is Israel’s insufficient charging infrastructure, which currently includes 4,230 charging stations as of August 2023, with 85% being slower AC stations and only 15% high-capacity DC chargers. For commercial light commercial vehicle market that require frequent and rapid charging, this limited infrastructure poses significant operational challenges. Moreover, 2023 surveys indicate that Israeli EV users perceive a shortage of public charging stations, further deterring businesses from transitioning fleets to electric. Additionally, high public charging costs, ranging from 1.1 to 2.2 Israeli Shekels per kWh, coupled with higher upfront costs of electric LCVs, reduce the economic appeal for cost-sensitive businesses.

Policy uncertainty also plays a role in Israel’s sluggish adoption of electric LCVs. While the current EV purchase tax stands at 10%, it is set to rise to 20% in 2023 and 35% in 2024. This creates hesitation among potential buyers, particularly for commercial entities weighing long-term costs. Despite a government investment of 625 million NIS in EV infrastructure, the lack of targeted incentives for LCVs exacerbates the slow growth in this segment. Consequently, Israel’s electric LCV market trails behind global leaders, underpinned by inadequate support systems to meet commercial vehicle needs.

Israel Light Commercial Vehicle Market Key Players:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Pick Up Trucks

Vans

Minibuses

Mini Trucks

Transit Ambulance

Chassis Cabs and Cutaways

By Propulsion Type

ICE

EV

By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

