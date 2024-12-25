Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Unveils Key Travel Insights for 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading online travel marketplace, WINGIE, experienced a remarkable growth in 2024, with bookings doubling compared to 2023. It reflects the increasing demand for travel, supported by data showing a steady rise in bookings, heightened traveler activity, and growing consumer confidence in global mobility.

WINGIE’s data revealed an average basket amount of $191, with Cairo emerging as the most popular destination, accounting for 28% of total bookings. Riyadh followed with 14%, Jeddah with 11%, Dammam with 10%, and Dubai with 7%. The busiest travel routes included Riyadh to Jeddah, which claimed 14% of bookings, followed by Jeddah to Cairo at 12%, Jeddah to Riyadh at 10%, and Cairo to Jeddah at 9%.

This year also saw incredible value for budget-conscious travelers. The most affordable ticket was priced at just $7.95 for a Tashkent to Samarkand flight, while the most expensive reached $11,562 for a Jeddah to London route.

Solo travel emerged as a dominant trend, with 74% of users opting to travel alone, while the remaining 26% traveled in groups of two or more. Booking behavior highlighted a preference for one-way tickets, which 57% of travelers chose, while roundtrip tickets accounted for 43%.

Wingie also provided insights into its user demographics. Men represented 63% of its customers, with women making up 37%. Additionally, 90% of its travelers were adults, 8% were children, and 2% were infants.

As a trusted platform connecting people with their dream destinations, WINGIE continues to lead the way in offering seamless and affordable travel experiences.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com