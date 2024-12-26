"Precious Liaoning Delicacy" - 2024 Northeast Asian Gastronomic Culture Exchange Week and "Shenyang Finest · Landmark Cuisines" Promotion Event Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 24, the "Precious Liaoning Delicacy" - 2024 Northeast Asian Gastronomic Culture Exchange Week and "Shenyang Finest · Landmark Cuisines" Promotion Event kicked off in the Shenyang K11 Shopping Art Center.

The event, themed "Exploring Cuisines in Liaoning, Eating Whatever You Want", will last until January 1, 2025. At the event, winter tourism and consumption scenarios are integrated into "Food, Accommodation, Travel, Shopping and Entertainment", to create a new form of consumption through on-line and off-line channels. The deep integration of cuisine, cultural tourism and art showcases the charm of diversified cuisines in Liaoning, China and Northeast Asian countries, which elevates the image of Liaoning, improved its environment and provided it with new opportunities for development.

As the main activity of the 2024 Northeast Asian Gastronomic Culture Exchange Week, a gourmet fair unfolded concurrently at the Shenyang K11 Shopping Art Center. Four exhibition areas are set at the fair: "Trend of Cuisine Culture in Liaoning", "Eating Etiquette in Liaoning", "Demonstration of Liaoning Cuisine Cooking Skills" and "Northeast Asian Culinary Delights". In the context of relishing cuisines, tracing cultural legacies, appreciating artistic endeavors, and immersing oneself in culinary heritages, a captivating assortment of regional delicacies across the Northeast Asia and Liaoning are gathered, exploring the diversified Northeast Asian culinary culture.

Moreover, a variety of diverse supporting activities are arranged during the event, including a collection of winter-themed culinary and tourist activities featuring rich local culture and gastronomic specialties from each city.

As part of the event, food-themed activities such as "Gourmet Feast at Liaoning Radio and TV Tower Night Market", "Food Adventure and Joyful Excursion" and "Exploring Mysterious Eateries" will be held in Shenhe District, Shenyang City. Activities like the Hunhe Riverside Ice and Snow Market and the Shiguangli Barbecue Culture Festival will be held in Hunnan District, Shenyang City. The "I Love Dalian 'Oyster' - The First Winter Tour of Tasting Dalian Oyster" will be held in Dalian City. The "Wonders of Flavors: Food Carnival" will be held in Anshan City. The "Liaohe Feast - New Year's Barbecue Festival" will be held in Yingkou City. The culinary competition titled "Beizhen Cuisine Challenge" will be held in Jinzhou City. A series of cultural activities themed on "Precious Liaoning Delicacy" unique to Liaohekou will be held in Panjin City. The 21st China Donggang (in Dandong, Liaoning Province) Strawberry Cultural Tourism Festival and the Promotion of Donggang's Century-old Strawberry Industry with Output Value of CNY 10 Billion will be held in Dandong City.

This event is jointly sponsored by the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Liaoning Province, the Department of Commerce of Liaoning Province, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Liaoning Province, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, the Shenyang Municipal People's Government and the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, and organized by the Information Office of the People's Government of Shenyang City, the Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Shenyang City, the Commerce Bureau of Shenyang City, the Culture, Tourism, and Broadcasting and Television Bureau of Shenyang City, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Shenyang City, the People's Government of Heping District in Shenyang City, the News & Information Center (Liaoning) of Xinhua News Agency, and the Liaoning Branch of XinhuaNet Co., Ltd.

Source: The News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency