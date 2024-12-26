Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.85 percent.

“Mortgage rates increased for the second straight week, rebounding after a decline from earlier this month,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While a slight improvement in new and existing home sales is encouraging, the market remains plagued by an overwhelming undersupply of homes . A strong economy can help build momentum heading into the new year and potentially boost purchase activity.”

averaged 6.85 percent as of December 26, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.72 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.61 percent. The 15-year FRM averaged 6.0 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.92 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.93 percent.

