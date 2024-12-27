Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of Saudi Pro League 2024/25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the Saudi Pro League 2024/25, including a look at the competitions sponsorship, attendances and tickets, media landscape, social media following, and team sponsorship analysis.



The Saudi Pro League 2024/25 is expected to generate a reported $80.1 million in media domestic revenue. Saudi Sports Company (SSC), the sports broadcaster, have acquired the rights in the Middle East and North Africa to Saudi Arabian soccer. DAZN, the streaming platform, have acquired the rights to the SPL in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Austria. Despite the SPL agreed broadcast agreements with countries across the globe, the league has had mixed results in terms of its viewership. Since the league's initial spike in attention towards the league, this hype is reportedly fading.



The Saudi Pro League 2024/25 is expected to generate an estimated $54.53 million in sponsorship revenue. The largest sponsorship agreement of the SPL 2024/25 in terms of annual value is Roshn, the real estate firm, fully owned by state-backed Public Investment Fund, title sponsorship deal with the league. As of February 2024, adidas replaced Nike as the official ball supplier of the SPL. Brands based in Saudi Arabia dominate both the league's annual sponsorship revenue and deal volume, with seven deals accounting for an estimated 86% of the annual deal value.



Al--Nassr are expected to earn an estimated $109.95 million from sponsorship revenue this season. Al-Nassr, most notably the home of Cristiano Ronaldo, have the largest sponsorship deal in terms of annual across the 18 teams' sponsorship portfolios, this being their partnership with KAFD, the real estate company. The financial services sector are the most active sector across the SPL team's sponsorship portfolios, with 26 deals agreed for the 2024/25 season. Sponsorship partnerships across the 18 competing teams in the 2024/25 edition of the SPL are dominated by brands based in the Middle-East, especially Saudi Arabia.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the league including a sponsorship portfolio, media landscape, attendance and ticketing, social media following and team sponsorship analysis.

An analysis of Saudi Pro League 2024/25 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided.

Information regarding the events attendance figures, team profiles as well as Saudi Pro League's social media breakdown.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

Executive Summary

Property Overview

2. Media Analysis

Official Broadcasters

Media Revenue

Case Study: SPL struggling to attract TV viewers

3. League Sponsorship Analysis

Sponsorship Portfolio

Annual Deal Values

Partnership History

Industry Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Kit Supplier Market

Annual Deal Values

Brand Breakdown

Partnership History

Year-on-year Changes

5. Front-of-Shirt Market

Annual Deal Values

Industry Breakdown

Brand Locations

Partnership History

Year-on-Year Changes

6. Sleeve Sponsorship

Annual Deal Values

Industry Breakdown

Brand Locations

Partnership History

Year-on-Year Changes

7. Team Sponsorship Analysis

Deal Volume by Team

Deal Value by Team

Sector Volume

Sector Value

Product Location Breakdown

8. The Teams



9. Stadium Capacity and Attendance

Average Attendances

10. Social Media

Team Social Media Breakdown

League Comparison

Player Social Media Breakdown

