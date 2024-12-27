Nevada Lithium to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Effective December 31, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has approved the Company’s application to list its common shares (the “Shares”) on the TSXV. Effective at the market open on December 31, 2024, the Shares will commence trading on the TSXV. The Company’s ticker symbol “NVLH” will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company’s listing on the TSXV.

In connection with the listing of the Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of market on December 30, 2024.

The Company has completed its listing on the TSXV to enhance its investor profile as a part of its capital markets initiatives, with the goal of enhancing shareholder value.

Nevada Lithium is a mineral exploration and development company which holds 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada (the “Bonnie Claire Project”).

Nevada Lithium’s CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments:

“We are pleased to announce Nevada Lithium will begin trading on the TSXV on the 31st of December. This is an important step for the Company as it demonstrates a corporate maturation that is consistent with the ongoing development of our tremendous lithium asset. This listing is also very important in that it will provide increased facility for institutions and international investors to purchase our equity.

We believe that there is an increasing market recognition of the size and quality of our lithium resource, as illustrated by our recent Mineral Resource Estimate 43-101 Technical Report announcing 25.634 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at 3,085 ppm Lithium (Li) (Inferred) and 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li (Indicated) in our Lower Zone (see Company News Release dated November 12, 2024). Given this, a TSXV listing is a logical step in helping Nevada Lithium unlock shareholder value in what we believe to be one of the world’s greatest undeveloped lithium resources.

For further details, please see the Highlights section below as excerpted from the Company’s News Release, dated November 12, 2024”.

Highlights:

In conjunction with the listing on the TSXV, the Company recently filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report entitled “Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye County, Nevada” dated December 16, 2024, with an effective date of September 24, 2024 (the “Technical Report”), prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd.





Resources for the deposit have been separated into two Zones; a Lower Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by Lower Claystone and Lower Sandstone units) and an Upper Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by an Upper Claystone unit).





The high-grade Lower Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 275.85 million tonnes (Mt) at 3,519 ppm lithium (5.167 Mt LCE) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm Boron (2.318 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm Lithium (25.634 Mt LCE), and remains open in 3 directions.





The Upper Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 188.08 Mt at 1,074 ppm Lithium (1.075 Mt LCE) and 152.11 Mt at 1,519 ppm Boron (0.231 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 451.10 Mt at 1,106 ppm Lithium (2.655 Mt LCE) and 270.53 Mt at 1,505 ppm Boron (0.407 Mt B).





The updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes assays from eleven (11) additional exploration and infill drill holes completed since the 2021 maiden resource estimate. 2023 & 2024 drilling intersected the lower claystone which hosts the high grade (up to 7,160ppm) Lithium, and which remains open in three directions. It is reasonably expected that the bulk of Inferred Resources can be upgraded to Indicated through additional infill drilling.





The updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be included into ongoing work on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment expected for completion at the end of Q1 2025.



About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

Resources for the Bonnie Claire deposit have been separated into two Zones; a Lower Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by Lower Claystone and Lower Sandstone units) and an Upper Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by an Upper Claystone unit). A very high-grade zone of Lithium and Boron in the Lower Zone remains open in 3 directions.

The Lower Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 275.85 million tonnes (Mt) at 3,519 ppm lithium (5.167 Mt LCE) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm Boron (2.318 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm Lithium (25.634 Mt LCE). This base-case resource is based on a 1,800ppm Lithium cutoff, constrained by Hydraulic Borehole Mining (HBHM) parameters, and an assumed 60% recovery of the host strata.1

The Upper Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 188.08 Mt at 1,074 ppm Lithium (1.075 Mt LCE) and 152.11 Mt at 1,519 ppm Boron (0.231 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 451.10 Mt at 1,106 ppm Lithium (2.655 Mt LCE) and 270.53 Mt at 1,505 ppm Boron (0.407 Mt B). This resource is calculated at a 900 ppm Lithium cut-off, within a Constraining Pit Shell, and would be mined by conventional open-pit methods.1

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr. Wilson is not independent of Nevada Lithium, as he is Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium.

¹See Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye Country, Nevada authored by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. dated December 16, 2014, with an effective date of September 24, 2024. The MRE was summarized in Nevada Lithium’s news release dated November 12, 2024, and is available on Nevada Lithium’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Inferred mineral resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

“Stephen Rentschler”

Stephen Rentschler, CEO

