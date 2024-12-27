Genius Group Announces 177% Net Asset Growth in First Half of 2024

 | Source: Genius Group Limited Genius Group Limited

Genius Group increases Net Asset Value to $54.6 million, reduces net loss per share by 74% in First Half of 2024.

Provides guidance of $75 million net asset value for Full Year with growth in Bitcoin Treasury.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2024.

“Following a rationalization of our operations in the first half of the year, we are extremely pleased to report a stronger balance sheet and a reduction in operational expenses for the first six months of 2024. This trend has continued in the second half, with the launch of our Bitcoin-first strategy and growth of our Bitcoin Treasury.” said Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group.

Genius Group’s unaudited first half financial results are for the operations of the Company excluding financials related to the LZGI transaction signed in January 2024. As previously reported, the Company has voted to rescind that transaction, and the matter is currently in arbitration. The financial highlights for the first half of 2024 is prior to the launch of the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury strategy in the second half of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2024

 First half revenue of $4.9 million, compared to $11.8 million for first half of 2023, due to the spin off of Entrepreneur Resorts Limited and closure of University of Antelope Valley.
 First half operating expenses of $10.8 million, compared to $15.4 million for first half of 2023, due to the reduction in operational costs and rationalization of operations in anticipation at the time of the LZGI transaction.
 First half total loss of ($8.8) million, compared to ($11.4) million for first half of 2023, a reduction of 22.8%.
 First half loss per share of ($0.84) per basic and diluted share compared to loss per share of ($3.20) per basic and diluted share in first half of 2023, a reduction of 74%.
 $0.50 million cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2024, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
 First half total current assets of $41.2 million, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 329%, due to receivables from the reversal of the LZGI transaction.
 First half total assets of $78.3 million, compared to $43.2 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 81%.
 First half net assets of $54.6 million, compared to $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 177%.
   

“While the company has put significant focus on various corporate actions, rationalizing its operations and reducing costs in 2024, we have done so while growing our core Edtech business.” said Gaurav Dama, CFO of Genius Group. “We are finishing 2024 with a strong balance sheet and look forward to moving towards a sustainable cash positive operating model anchored by our Bitcoin Treasury plan in 2025.”

Strategic and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2023

 Closing $8.25 million public offering in January 2024
 Launched AI Avatar Tutor Team on GeniusU and expanding AI powered Genius University
 Launch of Genius City Singapore: Company’s 1st Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem
 Completion of Warrants Exercise for $3.8 Million Gross Proceeds in May 2024
 Launch of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Genius Cities, AI Hubs at Abu Dhabi University
 Rationalization of operations, including closure of University of Antelope Valley
 Announcement and subsequent decision to rescind asset purchase agreement with LZGI
   

Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

 Completion of reverse stock split in August 2024
 Closing $150 million ATM offering
 Restructuring of the Board with appointment of Four new Board Members aligned with Company’s Bitcoin-first strategy.
 Launch of GeniusGroup.AI to Power Growth of Genius Cities and AI Education
 Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy and invested $20M to acquire 214 Bitcoin
 Launched Sponsorship of Bitcoin MENA, Abu Dhabi and Bitcoin 2025, Las Vegas
 Sponsorship of Consensus Hong Kong and Toronto, and Paris Blockchain Week
 Acquisition of Bitcoin Learning Platform, XD Academy
 Launch announcement of Bitcoin Academy and Blockchain Academy in Q1 2025
   

Following the issues relating to the LZGI transaction, the Company previously withdrew guidance for the year 2024. With the restructuring and realignment of the company to its Bitcoin-first strategy in the second half of 2024, the Company anticipates its Net Asset Value to grow to $75 million for the full year, with over $20 million in its Bitcoin Treasury. The Company is committed to its current path towards profitable, cash positive operations and an initial Bitcoin Treasury target of 1,000 Bitcoin.

Other

The audit opinion of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, included in the Company’s Annual Form on 20F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2024, prepared as going concern. The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2024. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In US Dollars)

  As of June 30,
2024		  As of December 31, 2023 
  (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents  500,329   614,753 
Restricted cash  711,026   711,026 
Accounts receivable, net  1,834,827   1,868,931 
Other receivables  36,875,097   50,465 
Due from related parties  169,969   4,966,733 
Inventories  574,464   755,284 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  489,296   666,673 
Total Current Assets  41,155,301   9,633,865 
Property and equipment, net  421,952   456,751 
Other investments  4,454,338   28,698 
Investments in joint venture  369   379 
Other receivables  766,076   770,994 
Due from related parties  5,602,470   5,628,298 
Goodwill  11,405,622   11,425,148 
Intangible assets, net  14,476,868   15,250,751 
Other non-current assets  18,889   18,889 
Total Assets  78,301,886   43,213,773 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable  3,156,964   4,406,850 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  2,575,505   2,419,205 
Contract Liability  1,916,179   2,750,137 
Income tax payable  225,663   174,738 
Loans payable – current portion  4,185,652   2,467,656 
Due to related parties  4,234,079   4,907,181 
Convertible debt obligations, current portion  -   - 
Short term debt  40,000   122,415 
Total Current Liabilities  16,334,042   17,248,182 
Due to related parties  1,807   1,820 
Loans payable – non-current portion  1,343,664   254,455 
Deferred tax liability  2,280,324   2,280,323 
Derivative liabilities  3,714,000   3,714,000 
Total Liabilities  23,673,838   23,498,780 
Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity:        
Contributed capital  125,355,215   81,617,864 
Reserves  (8,031,640)  (8,459,565)
Accumulated deficit  (68,362,461)  (59,132,781)
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd  48,961,114   14,025,518 
Non controlling interest  5,666,934   5,689,475 
Total Shareholders’ Equity  54,628,048   19,714,993 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity  78,301,886   43,213,773 


GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In US Dollars)

  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Revenue $4,880,309  $11,795,714 
Cost of revenue  (3,149,970)  (5,593,340)
Gross profit  1,730,339   6,202,374 
Operating (Expenses) Income        
General and administrative  (9,510,000)  (13,672,668)
Depreciation and amortization  (729,690)  (919,568)
Other operating income  19,238   1,213 
Legal expenses  (531,252)  (776,867)
Loss from foreign currency transactions  (54,916)  2,425 
Total operating expenses  (10,806,620)  (15,365,465)
Loss from Operations  (9,076,281)  (9,163,091)
(Expense) Income        
Interest expense, net  (223,614)  (1,999,361)
Other expense  -   (5,227)
Other income  47,673   68,311 
Total Other Expense  (175,941)  (1,936,277)
Loss Before Income Tax  (9,252,222)  (11,099,368)
Income Tax Benefit  -   324,666 
Net Loss  (9,252,222)  (10,774,702)
Other comprehensive income:        
Foreign currency translation  427,926   (599,818)
Total Comprehensive Loss  (8,824,296)  (11,374,520)
Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to:        
Owners of Genius Group Ltd  (8,801,755)  (10,746,977)
Non controlling interest  (22,541)  (627,543)
Total Comprehensive Loss  (8,824,296)  (11,374,520)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted  11,009,270   3,366,848 
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations  (0.84)  (3.20)


GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In US Dollars)

  For the Six months Ended 
  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net loss $(9,252,222) $(10,774,702)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation  618,543   402,565 
Depreciation and amortization  1,019,961   1,208,772 
Provision for interest expense  223,614   1,277,162 
Provision for doubtful accounts  (321,898)  170,318 
Gain on foreign exchange transactions  54,916   (2,425)
Interest expense on lease liabilities  -   444,553 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  34,104   842,905 
Other receivable  (5,904,240)  (3,556)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (177,083)  (147,408)
Inventories  180,820   (169,751)
Accounts payable  (1,249,885)  551,988 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  156,300   (417,574)
Contract Liability  (833,958)  (1,341,138)
Deferred tax liability  -   (90,613)
Income tax payable  50,926   (485,980)
Other non-current asset  -   178 
Total adjustments  (6,147,880)  2,239,996 
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities  (15,400,102)  (8,534,706)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Internally developed software  (239,156)  (322,419)
Purchase of property and equipment  (41,720)  (111,151)
Acquisitions  -   (2,299,231)
Purchase of investment  (426,182)  (20,000)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (707,058)  (2,752,801)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Amount due to/from related party, net  150,042   726,648 
Interest paid  (223,614)  - 
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs  -   8,923,994 
Proceeds from equity issuances  13,457,414   - 
Lease liabilities  -   (639,096)
Proceeds from loan  4,970,269   - 
Repayment of loan  (2,245,479)  (170,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities  16,108,632   8,841,546 
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash  (115,896)  (650,176)
Net (Decrease) in Cash  (114,424)  (3,096,135)
Cash – Beginning of year  614,753   5,720,569 
Cash – End of period  500,329   2,624,432 


Summary Combined Consolidated Financial Data

  Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000’s)  Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s) 
Summary Income Data: June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Revenue  4,880   11,796   23,063   18,194 
Cost of revenue  (3,150)  (5,593)  (11,127)  (9,555)
Gross profit  1,730   6,203   11,936   8,639 
Other Operating Income  19   4   344   144 
Operating Expenses  (10,826)  (15,369)  (48,347)  (51,121)
Operating Loss  (9,077)  (9,162)  (36,067)  (42,338)
Other income  48   68   32,981   418 
Other Expense  (224)  (2,005)  (3,704)  (15,151)
Net Loss Before Tax  (9,253)  (11,099)  (6,790)  (57,070)
Tax Expense  -   325   1,079   1,063 
Net Loss After Tax  (9,253)  (10,774)  (5,711)  (56,007)
Other Comprehensive Income  428   (600)  (204)  290 
Total Loss  (8,825)  (11,374)  (5,915)  (56,297)
Net income per share, basic and diluted  (0.84)  (3.20)  (1.00)  (24.7)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted  11,009,270   3,366,848   5,550,197   2,263,437 

  Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended, (USD 000’s)  Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s) 
  June 30, 2024  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Summary Balance Sheet Data:            
Total current assets  41,155   9,634   24,251 
Total non-current assets  37,147   33,580   67,009 
Total Assets  78,302   43,214   91,260 
Total current liabilities  16,334   17,248   23,378 
Total non-current liabilities  7,340   6,251   53,927 
Total Liabilities  23,674   23,499   77,305 
Total Shareholders’ Equity  54,628   19,715   13,955 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity  78,302   43,214   91,260 


Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Derived from Financial Statements

  Genius Group Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended (USD 000’s)  Group Audited Financials Year Ended (USD 000’s) 
  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2023		  December 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		 
Net (Loss)  (9,253)  (10,775)  (5,711)  (56,007)
Tax Expense  -   (325)  (1,079)  1,064 
Interest Expense, net  224   1,999   3,695   1,312 
Depreciation and Amortization  1,020   1,209   3,271   2,351 
Legal expense (non recurring)  531   -   1,178   - 
Impairments  -   -   15,372   28,246 
Revaluation adjustment of Contingent
Liabilities		  -   -   (32,775)  13,838 
Stock Based Compensation  619   403   10   1,309 
Bad Debt Provision  210   170   2,822   1,509 
Adjusted EBITDA  (6,650)  (7,319)  (13,217)  (8,505)


Contacts 

Investors:

Investor Relations Team
Email: investor@geniusgroup.net

Media Contacts:

MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
GNS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Tags

Genius Group Limited NYSE American: GNS AI-powered Bitcoin-first education group 177% Net Asset Growth First Half of 2024