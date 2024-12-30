Vastned Belgium and Vastned Retail expect to complete their reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025

In line with required notification periods for listing purposes, Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR)) announces today that it expects that the reverse cross-border legal merger, in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) would merge with and into Vastned Belgium (Merger), will enter into force on 1 January 2025 at 00.00 am CET (i.e., start of the day) and Vastned Belgium will be renamed to “Vastned”.

