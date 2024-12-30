Garden Stage Limited - Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Hong Kong, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“GSIW” or the “Company”), today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 24, 2024 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until June 23, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The receipt of the Notice has no immediate effect on the Company’s business operations or the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker “GSIW.” Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until June 23, 2025 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before June 23, 2025, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by June 23, 2025, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

GSIW, through our Operating Subsidiaries, are a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; (iii) asset management services; and (iv) investment advisory services. Our operation is carried out through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries: a) I Win Securities Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong, and b) I Win Asset Management Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong. I Win Securities Limited is the Stock Exchange Participant and holds one Stock Exchange Trading Right. I Win Securities Limited is a participant of the HKSCC.

