At a CAGR of 3.4%, the Digital Radiography Market is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The digital radiography market was estimated to be worth USD 1.66 billion in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2034, from USD 1.72 billion in 2025 to USD 2.33 billion by 2034.

Market Introduction

The advanced X-ray examination technique known as digital radiography produces a digital radiography image on a digital device such as a computer in a flash. Using x-ray-sensitive plates, this technique records data during item examination and transmits it immediately to a computer without the necessity of a cassette. A specialized detector transforms the incident X-rays into a similar electric charge that is further converted into a digitalized image. The picture plate and image reader are the two most crucial parts of a digital radiography system. There are several reasons why it is better than traditional radiography, including image quality, processing time, radiation exposure from image change, and time efficiency. Direct digital radiography and computed radiography are two of the different types of digital radiography.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-radiography-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Features

Market Data: A thorough examination of market projections and annual sales in USD billions from 2025 to 2034.

Regional Analysis: Thorough evaluations of all significant market regions, such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Company Profiles: FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Canon U.S.A., Inc.; KA Imaging; SternMed GmbH; Siemens Healthineers AG; GE Healthcare; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are among the key players operating in the digital radiography market.

Customization: Receive reports that are tailored to your specific needs in terms of countries, regions, and segmentation.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-radiography-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Digital Radiography Market Growth Drivers

Growing Number of Elderly People and Correlated Increase in the Incidence of Disease

The growing geriatric population significantly influences the market for digital radiography since it exposes older persons to more chronic disorders like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and osteoporosis. Frequent diagnostic imaging is required for many conditions, and modern radiography systems must be positioned as essential clinical tools. hence expanding the digital radiography market.

Innovation and Technological Developments in Digital Radiography

Diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency are being enhanced by technological developments in digital radiography, specifically in the areas of picture resolution, portability, and artificial intelligence integration. In a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, and diagnostic centers, these technological advancements are facilitating wider adoption and enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, the telemedicine industry is growing because of advancements in image processing software and real-time remote diagnoses, which is broadening the digital radiography market as a whole.

Important Players in Digital Radiography Market

Global leaders and regional firms striving for market share through ongoing innovation, strategic alliances, and regional development both influence the competitive environment of the digital radiography sector. Leading players in the market of digital radiography include:

SternMed GmbH

Siemens Healthlineers AG

GE Healthcare. GE

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Varex Imaging

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

KA Imaging

Regional Insights

The report offers digital radiography market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, broken down by region.

North America

In 2024, North America led the digital radiography market thanks to a strong healthcare system and a rapid uptake of cutting-edge medical technology. The region's focus on precision medicine and early disease detection has sped up the use of digital radiography technologies. Furthermore, government programs and calculated expenditures aimed at improving healthcare accessibility have been crucial in propelling market growth.

Asia Pacific

Due to major improvements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in important markets like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest-growing digital radiography market over the forecast period. The aging of the population and the rise in chronic illnesses are the main causes of the growing demand for sophisticated diagnostic instruments, which is also why digital radiography systems are becoming more and more popular. Additionally, the industry is expanding thanks to strong government actions to improve healthcare accessibility and higher healthcare investments.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-radiography-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Digital Radiography Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Fixed Digital Radiography Systems

Floor-to-Ceiling-Mounted Systems Ceiling-Mounted Systems



Portable Digital Radiography Systems

Mobile Systems Handheld Systems



By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Retrofit Digital System

New Digital System

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Chest Imaging

Cardiovascular Imaging

Orthopedic Imaging

Pediatric Imaging

Other Applications

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:.

US Organoid and Spheroid Market

US pneumococcal vaccine market

DNA Diagnostics Market

Tumor-induced Osteomalacia Market

Contrast Media Injectors Market

Viral Sensitizers Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter