|Company announcement no. 57 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
30 December 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 52
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 52:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,708,740
|201.8018
|5,188,068,766
|23/12/2024
|186,022
|199.2401
|37,063,042
|24/12/2024
|25/12/2024
|26/12/2024
|27/12/2024
|46,559
|203.8765
|9,492,286
|Total accumulated over week 52
|232,581
|200.1682
|46,555,328
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|25,941,321
|201.7871
|5,234,624,093
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.01% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments