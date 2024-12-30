Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 52

30 December 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 52:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement25,708,740201.80185,188,068,766
23/12/2024186,022199.240137,063,042
24/12/2024   
25/12/2024   
26/12/2024   
27/12/202446,559203.87659,492,286
Total accumulated over week 52232,581200.168246,555,328
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme25,941,321201.78715,234,624,093

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.01% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

