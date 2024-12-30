10 Consumer Megatrends in New Zealand Resulting from Shifts in Consumer Values and Behaviour: Businesses Harness Megatrends to Renovate, Innovate and Disrupt

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in New Zealand.
The Megatrends in New Zealand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends Framework
- For busy New Zealanders, Digital Living is the top priority
- Convenience
- Rebel Bakehouse Wholemeal Snack Wraps offer convenience and functional benefits
- Tech helps to simplify everyday tasks for New Zealanders
- Consumers pursue a better work-life balance post-pandemic
- Older shoppers are attracted by the convenience of physical stores
- E-commerce appeals for its flexibility
- Younger generations have less time to cook
- Digital living
- Bremworth Wool Carpets launches New Zealand's first AI-generated TV ad
- Younger consumers enjoy the convenience of smart home technology
- New Zealanders are careful to maintain control of their online data
- Millennials are happy to share personal details in exchange for targeted offers
- Friends and family remain the first port of call for purchase advice
- Consumers expect more face-to-face interaction in future
- Diversity and inclusion
- Neurodivergent dating app Wable launched in New Zealand
- Political engagement is highest among Millennials
- Most New Zealanders are confident in expressing their identity
- Experience more
- Dyson opens immersive pop-up experience in New Zealand mall
- New Zealanders are eager for new experiences
- Relaxation remains the primary travel motivation
- Shoppers enjoy interactive store features
- Personalisation
- Bargain Box provides affordable, customisable meal kits with flexible options
- Millennials show the greatest enthusiasm for digital experiences
- Younger consumers are keen on self-expression
- Premiumisation
- Premium chocolate brand Lindt taps into indulgence trend with its first New Zealand store
- Most New Zealanders hanker for a simpler life
- Millennials research products thoroughly before buying
- Animal welfare is a key consideration for New Zealanders
- Pursuit of value
- Panda Mart generates excitement with rock-bottom prices
- New Zealand shoppers adopt thriftier habits
- Consumers have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis
- New Zealanders have embraced the circular economy
- Young consumers are intent on saving more money
- Shopper reinvented
- Woolworths saves customers more money with new Everyday Rewards loyalty programme
- Millennials demand transparency and customisation
- Shoppers enjoy a blend of buying options
- Consumers are reticent about engaging with brands via social media
- Young consumers embrace social shopping
- Sustainable living
- Designer Wardrobe supports circular fashion with celebrity clothing sale
- New Zealanders are keen to contribute to sustainability
- Consumers adopt green lifestyle options
- Controlling food waste and plastics use are top environmental priorities
- Wellness
- Haven launches 100% oat-based drink for toddlers
- Consumers embrace holistic wellness activities
- New Zealanders take a growing interest in fitness and nutrition
- People are still concerned about health and safety in the post-pandemic era
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv815a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.