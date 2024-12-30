VCI Global Expands AI Portfolio with Strategic Investment in Innovative AI Agents Startup - Marvis

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global,” or the “Company”), today announced that its investment holding arm for artificial intelligence (AI) portfolios, VC AI Limited (“VC.AI”) has invested in Marvis Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Marvis”), an innovative AI startup company, pioneering advanced digital clone AI technology. This investment was made through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), which provided VC.AI to receive Marvis’ equity in the next financing round. The current seed funding round is capped at a valuation of US$30 million. This investment reinforces VCI Global’s commitment to expanding its AI portfolio and fostering innovation in emerging technologies.

Marvis specializes in harnessing proprietary AI models to create advanced AI digital clone agents (“AI agents”) that automate and replicate routine tasks. By offloading repetitive work to these AI agents, users can concentrate on higher-value, strategic initiatives, thereby boosting productivity and driving innovation. Founded and led by Masaaki Hatano, a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record—including the recent sale of DFA Robotics KK for over JPY 3.5 billion, delivering a remarkable 126x return for early investors.

Prominent advisors such as Google LLC, Intel Corporation, and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, alongside Techstars, have expressed strong interest in supporting Marvis’ vision. Operating in November 2024, Marvis plans to list on NASDAQ in 2028, with a market capitalization of US$20 billion. Marvis is currently raising up to US$5 million in its seed funding round, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors.

According to Markets and Markets, the global AI agents market size was valued to reach over US$55 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 45% from 2024 to 2030. This rapid growth is being driven by increasing demand for automation, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), and a rising need for personalized customer experiences. Marvis is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend, offering an affordable and accessible alternative to traditional Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Toshiba Tec Malaysia, Hitachi Global, and NTT Data Group further bolster Marvis’ potential for widespread adoption and large-scale implementation.

“This is just the beginning for Marvis, the AI agents set to transform the world. By 2028, Marvis will empower humanity to break free from both digital and physical tasks, offering unprecedented relief and freedom,” said Masaaki Hatano, Co-CEO of Marvis.

“We see 2025 as the year of AI agents and are fully committed to capitalizing on this dynamic industry. We look forward to investing in innovative AI startups, positioning VCI Global at the forefront of this transformative technology,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through five core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, AI & Robotics, Renewable Energy and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The AI business delivers GPU servers, GPU cloud computing services, AI and large language model (LLM) solutions, while the Robotics segment focuses on post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

