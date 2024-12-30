Blaqclouds, Inc. Unveils ZEUSNFTX.io: Revolutionizing NFT Minting for Film, TV, DEFI, and DAPP Projects

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain technology, proudly announces the launch of ZEUSNFTX.io, a state-of-the-art NFT minting engine built on the ZEUS POA Chain. This platform is designed to empower third-party developers in the fields of film, television, decentralized finance (DEFI), and decentralized applications (DAPPs). ZEUSNFTX.io highlights Blaqclouds’ commitment to fostering creative and technological advancements across a wide range of industries.

The ZEUSNFTX.io platform provides developers with robust tools to create, deploy, and manage NFTs seamlessly. By leveraging Blaqclouds’ proprietary blockchain technology, ZEUSNFTX.io offers unmatched efficiency, scalability, and security, making it the premier choice for third-party developers seeking to integrate NFTs into their projects.

“The launch of ZEUSNFTX.io marks a pivotal moment for Blaqclouds,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “By equipping developers with a powerful NFT minting engine, we are not only fostering innovation but also unlocking new revenue streams across diverse sectors such as entertainment, finance, and technology.”

Upcoming Film Partnership Announcement:

Blaqclouds is also excited to announce its first major partnership within the film industry, which will be revealed in the coming days. This collaboration highlights the versatility and potential of ZEUSNFTX.io to transform traditional entertainment models through blockchain technology. The partnership is anticipated to generate direct revenue for Blaqclouds, further solidifying its position as a leader in the NFT and blockchain space.

About ZEUSNFTX.io:

ZEUSNFTX.io is a state-of-the-art NFT minting engine built to support a wide range of applications. Its key features include:

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive tools for developers to mint and manage NFTs effortlessly on the ZEUS POA Chain.

Scalability: Designed to handle high transaction volumes without compromising speed or security.

Cross-Industry Applications: Tailored for use in film, TV, DEFI, and DAPP projects.

Smart Contract Integration: Advanced capabilities for developers to customize NFTs for their unique project needs.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of ZEUSNFTX.io and the upcoming announcement of its first film partnership, Blaqclouds is setting the stage for exponential growth in the blockchain and NFT markets. The company remains committed to driving innovation and delivering value to its partners, developers, and stakeholders.

About Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS):

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded company developing innovative blockchain and decentralized solutions. The company leverages technology to deliver scalable platforms, empower businesses, and create long-term shareholder value.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.:

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

