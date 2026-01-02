BLAQclouds, Inc. Begins Marketing ApolloCASH – A Faster, Cheaper and More Secure Global Remittance Platform Looking To Disrupt The $1.2 Trillion Global Remittance Market

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and digital asset company, today announced the commercial rollout of ApolloCASH, its advanced global remittance platform designed to outperform traditional money transfer providers by delivering near-instant settlement, materially lower fees, and enterprise-grade security.

The global remittance market now exceeds $1.2 trillion annually, supporting hundreds of millions of households worldwide. While legacy and fintech competitors dominate the space, most still rely on shared liquidity pools, batch settlement, correspondent banking, and opaque reconciliation processes, resulting in delayed transfers, elevated fees, and counterparty risk.

ApolloCASH was purpose-built to eliminate these structural inefficiencies.

Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using CASH Rails

Why ApolloCASH Exceeds Traditional and Fintech Remittance Platforms

Single-Use Liquidity Pools (SULPs)

Unlike traditional remittance systems that rely on shared liquidity pools or pre-funded nostro/vostro accounts, ApolloCASH utilizes Single-Use Liquidity Pools, which are created exclusively for each individual transaction.

This architecture:

Eliminates liquidity fragmentation and cross-transaction exposure

Removes slippage and pooled risk

Enables atomic, transaction-specific settlement

Gives recipients full control over redemption timing

Each remittance is isolated, auditable, and settled independently—dramatically reducing operational and counterparty risk.

Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Transaction Verification

ApolloCASH integrates Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) logic to cryptographically verify payment authenticity, compliance signals, and transaction integrity without exposing personal or transactional data.

This provides:

Privacy-preserving compliance

Reduced fraud vectors

Stronger regulatory alignment

Secure validation without centralized data honeypots

ZKP enables ApolloCASH to exceed both legacy compliance models and conventional fintech privacy standards.

APUSD — A Settlement-Optimized Digital Dollar

At the core of ApolloCASH is APUSD, a settlement-optimized digital dollar designed for speed, predictability, and capital efficiency.

APUSD enables:

Instant value transfer across borders

Elimination of FX uncertainty during settlement

Stable, deterministic transaction outcomes

Seamless integration with liquidity and off-ramp providers

By decoupling settlement from legacy banking delays, APUSD ensures consistent and transparent remittance execution.

Customizable Global Off-Ramp with Real-Time Payment (RTP) Providers

ApolloCASH features a modular off-ramp framework integrated with global Real-Time Payment (RTP) networks, allowing recipients to receive funds via their preferred local rails.

Supported pathways include:

Bank deposits

Mobile wallets

Instant RTP networks

Local clearing systems

This flexibility enables same-day or real-time settlement in markets where traditional providers still operate on multi-day cycles.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc., commented: “ApolloCASH is fundamentally different by design. Single-Use Liquidity Pools, zero-knowledge verification, and real-time settlement rails allow us to deliver what legacy systems cannot—speed without compromise, lower costs without hidden risk, and security without sacrificing privacy. This is the future of global remittance.”

Dr. Todd Zang, BLAQclouds Board of Directors, added: “I have worked one-on-one with the ApolloCASH development team to ensure the platform delivers this advanced infrastructure through a user interface that feels familiar, intuitive, and aligned with traditional money transfer experiences. The goal is powerful technology that remains simple, accessible, and trusted by everyday users.”

Go-To-Market Expansion and Growth Incentives

Blaqclouds also announced the launch of targeted in-house email marketing campaigns, beginning today, reaching:

14,000+ registered check-cashing stores

40,000+ unregistered money services businesses

46,000+ developers across India and Singapore





In parallel, the Company has activated affiliate partnerships with multiple banking institutions in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama, extending invitations to over 9 million international account holders who currently rely on Western Union, Revolut, WISE, and UPI-based solutions.

To accelerate adoption and reward community growth, ApolloCASH now includes a referral rebate program that allows customers to earn a 20% rebate in perpetuity on all fees generated by users they refer.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

