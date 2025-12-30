BLAQclouds Unveils New ApolloCASH User Interface, Streamlining Secure Send and Redeem Transactions

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and fintech innovation company, today announced the release of a newly redesigned ApolloCASH user interface, further advancing the Company’s mission to deliver a simple, secure, and accessible blockchain-powered cross-border remittance platform.

Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using CASH Rails

On December 19, 2025, the Company issued a press release announcing the launch of ApolloCASH. Following that announcement, BLAQclouds’ executive and engineering teams conducted final end-to-end testing across real-world user scenarios. During this process, it became clear that the original Lock and Release transaction flow, while technically sound, was overly complex and did not fully align with the Company’s goal of creating a blockchain-based remittance platform that anyone can use—regardless of their level of blockchain knowledge.

As a result, the Company made the strategic decision to redesign the ApolloCASH user experience from the ground up, focusing on clarity, simplicity, and familiarity, while preserving the underlying zero-knowledge settlement architecture and security guarantees.





A Simpler Experience, Built on Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

With the updated ApolloCASH UI, both senders and receivers now interact through an intuitive, step-by-step Send and Redeem workflow that mirrors the experience of modern financial applications:





Send Flow:

Verified members select a funding method, enter the amount, and identify the recipient using an ApolloID, Email, or Phone number—then approve the transaction. Behind the scenes, ApolloCASH performs zero-knowledge verification, mints APUSD in a single-use context, creates a one-time liquidity pool, and generates a secure transaction receipt.







Redeem Flow:

Recipients are instantly notified when funds are available. The Redeem interface automatically populates the transaction value, displays applicable fees, allows the user to select their preferred payout method, and finalizes settlement with a single approval.



At no point are users required to manage wallets, private keys, or blockchain transactions. All crypto operations, including single-use wallets, liquidity pools, and settlement, remain fully abstracted.

Member-Based, Verified, and Secure by Design

ApolloCASH operates under a strict member-based model. Both senders and receivers must have an active ApolloCASH account, including a valid ApolloID, Email or Phone Number, completed onboarding, and platform fee acknowledgment. This structure ensures that every transaction is verified, compliant, and replay-proof.

Key system guarantees remain unchanged:

No shared liquidity pools

One wallet per transaction

One liquidity pool per transaction

Atomic execution

Replay-proof redemption codes

Full audit trail without exposing personally identifiable information (PII)

“ApolloCASH was never about making crypto louder—it was about making payments quieter. We are not looking to replace legacy technology, our goal is simply to enhance it” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds. “After final testing, our team recognized that simplicity is just as critical as security. This redesigned interface allows anyone to send and receive value globally without needing to understand blockchain mechanics, while still delivering the institutional-grade settlement, privacy, and trust that define our platform.”

Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Payments

The ApolloCASH UI supports multiple funding and payout methods, including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut, UPI enabling seamless conversion between fiat and blockchain-settled value. Final settlement events are immutably recorded on the Apollo Chain, ensuring transparency and trust without compromising user privacy.

The rollout of the new interface reinforces BLAQclouds’ broader mission to make blockchain infrastructure usable, compliant, and invisible—empowering users to move value globally with confidence.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io



