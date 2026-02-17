BLAQclouds Announces Launch of ApolloNFT.io Marketplace Built on Apollo Mainnet

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure and digital settlement technology company, today announced the official launch of the ApolloNFT.io Marketplace, a creator-focused digital asset platform built on the Apollo Mainnet.





ApolloNFT.io provides artists, musicians, filmmakers, directors, and digital creators a comprehensive environment to mint NFTs, create collections, launch catalogs, curate playlists, import fan communities, and connect with audiences in a unified on-chain ecosystem designed to enhance creator branding and engagement.

Unlike traditional NFT platforms centered primarily on collectibles, ApolloNFT.io is designed as a content ecosystem, enabling creators to organize media, build audience relationships, and distribute digital works through structured catalogs and interactive communities.

Platform Capabilities

The ApolloNFT.io marketplace allows creators to:

Mint NFTs directly on Apollo Mainnet

Launch organized collections and catalogs

Create media playlists and content libraries for music, videos and documents

Import and manage fan communities

Engage with like-minded creators and audiences

Build branded digital experiences around their work

Link directly via Web interface with theAlley and ApolloCASH.io









The platform is engineered to serve as both a distribution channel and a community infrastructure layer for digital creators.

Web3 Cross-Platform Integration

Through BLAQclouds’ Web3 infrastructure stack, users will be able to seamlessly interact across multiple ecosystem applications, including:

theAlley (SocialFI) — social and creator engagement environment

ApolloNFT.io (SocialNFT) — digital asset minting and media catalogs

ApolloCash.io (Global Remittance) — cross-platform payment and settlement

ApolloWallet.io — Non-custody digital and transaction management

ApolloID.io — Web3 identity and access layer



This integration enables users to maintain a single digital identity and asset presence across the ecosystem, allowing payments, ownership, and community interaction to operate cohesively rather than as isolated services.

Creators will be able to mint assets, distribute content, receive payments, and interact with their communities without leaving the ecosystem environment.

Foundation for Future Media Initiatives

BLAQclouds stated that ApolloNFT.io will serve as the foundational infrastructure for its upcoming Super Studios film initiative, enabling tokenized film assets, fan participation models, and media-centric digital ownership structures.

Additionally, ApolloNFT.io will be seamlessly integrated into the V2 launch of theAlley, expected during the first week of March 2026. The integration will allow creators and communities to interact across platforms while maintaining unified identity and asset ownership.





Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, commented: “ApolloNFT is not just another NFT marketplace — it is built around our Four Pillars philosophy and is the infrastructure layer for creator economies. We built this platform so creators can mint, distribute, monetize, and engage with their audiences while remaining connected to payments and identity. Instead of fragmented apps, users experience one connected Web3 environment.”

Mr. Hill added: “The real innovation is interoperability. A creator can mint on ApolloNFT, engage fans on theAlley, receive payments through ApolloCASH and BLAQpay, and manage assets inside ApolloWallet, while being fully secured using ApolloID. This becomes the backbone for our Super Studios rollout and the upcoming V2 launch of theAlley, forming a unified creator economy ecosystem.”

ApolloNFT.io is now live and available to the public at: https://www.ApolloNFT.io

"Apollonft.io is hands down the easiest NFT platform I've ever encountered. The minting process is fast and very affordable. 5 stars!" — C7 Music, Independent Label.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.



BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io, and ZXUSD.io.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

