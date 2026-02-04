Shannon Hill Provides Corporate Update; Capital Structure Confirmed Unchanged per Transfer Agent as of February 4, 2026

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a company focused on Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and Web3 payments, today issued the following market update from Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Capital Structure Confirmation (Transfer Agent):



The Company confirms that, according to its transfer agent, Dominion Transfer, Inc., as of February 4, 2026, the Company’s capital structure has not changed in any way. Authorized common shares remain 1,000,000,000, with 915,812,392 common shares issued and outstanding.





Debt and Issuance Status (Company Statement):



The Company further states that it is 100% debt-free and has issued no debt of any kind. In addition, the Company states that there have been no stock issuances and no stock conversions, whether restricted or unrestricted, during this period.

“We recognize the market’s focus on transparency, especially around capital structure and liquidity conditions,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc. “As of February 4, 2026, our transfer agent confirms there has been no change to our authorized shares or our issued and outstanding common shares. We also want to be clear that the Company is debt-free, has issued no debt of any kind, and has completed no stock issuances or stock conversions, restricted or otherwise. We will continue to build innovative technology and launch it to a diverse audience of users.”

Recent Trading Volume Snapshot (OTC:BCDS)

Below are the last 3 biggest trading-volume days up to Feb 3, 2026 daily-history window (by share volume), per publicly available market information:





ApolloCASH is a next-generation global remittance and settlement platform built on atomic settlement architecture and powered by what the company defines as:

Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using Cash Rails





“Enrollapalooza” Competition Launch (ApolloCASH Registered Users)

Effective February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT, the Company is launching “Enrollapalooza,” a limited-time referral competition for registered ApolloCASH users who invite new users to ApolloCASH.io using their custom referral link.

Competition Window:

Begins: February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

Ends: February 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST (ahead of Valentine’s Day)





Prize / Match Mechanic:

The first eligible participant to reach $1,000 in referral fees during the competition window will have that amount matched 1:1 by the Company, up to $1,000 USD (maximum match: $1,000 USD).





Important Notes:

“First” is determined by the Company’s internal tracking and reconciliation of referral-fee accruals during the competition window.

Eligibility requires a valid registered account and compliance with platform terms and applicable law.

The Company reserves the right to disqualify fraudulent, manipulated, or non-compliant activity, and to modify or end the competition where required by law.

Any applicable taxes, reporting, or fees are the responsibility of the recipient. Void where prohibited.





To enroll, go to www.ApolloCASH.io and create your free account and go to Refer & Earn to get your personal custom referral link.





About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

