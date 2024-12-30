Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces 1,650% Fourth Quarter Growth for Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary

SANTA MONICA, CA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that with growth of over 1,650% in the 4th quarter of 2024, its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary has once again confirmed its position as the world's fastest growing waterless beauty company.

Approximately 1.4 billion people have no choice but to drink dirty water every day. Over 1.2 million children die every year from the consequences.

“Clean water is for drinking and not for beauty products,” says company founder and CEO Thomas Lommel.

Mr. Lommel continued: “We are grateful and feel blessed that the passion and dedicated story telling/education of our waterless beauty consultants has enabled sustainable strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 of more than 1650%. This has enabled us to build more wells by bringing the water we do not use in our products to the people of Africa.

“Skincare products in which water is the first ingredient contain up to 70% and sometimes more water and up to 25% refined oils and/or petroleum. At Olive Tree People, we replace these up to 70% with the cell elixir of the olive leaf. This is not an oil but an ancient mediterranean beauty elixir, which, together with our cold-pressed bio-active oils, forms the basis of our products.

“For over 21 years we have been working to create a natural cycle from tree to beauty that protects and preserves centuries-old olive trees. With love and passion, we create waterless beauty products around our olive trees that are 95% different from conventional beauty products and therefore able to produce transformative results and make people glow from within. The water we do not use in our products we bring to the people of Africa by building wells. This is the beauty of a natural cycle as opposed to ‘giving back’. We recreate true beauty in the most holistic sense.

“Our goal in 2025 is to not only introduce all 168.6 million women in the U.S. to the beauty of waterless beauty and our 365-day satisfaction guarantee through large-scale media campaigns in outlets such as the New York Times, Vogue, Forbes and Harper’s Bazaar, and many more, but to integrate it as an important part of our waterless beauty movements in order to educate more people about what waterless beauty really is and to build together with our waterless beauty movement more than another 1,000 wells in Africa in the coming years. From tree to true beauty.”

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

