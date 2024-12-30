Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,749 Ageas shares in the period from 23-12-2024 until 27-12-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|23-12-2024
|8,321
|383,155
|46.05
|45.80
|46.12
|24-12-2024
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25-12-2024
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26-12-2024
|7,613
|352,518
|46.30
|46.10
|46.40
|27-12-2024
|5,815
|268,466
|46.17
|45.94
|46.52
|Total
|21,749
|1,004,140
|46.17
|45.80
|46.52
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,564,613 shares for a total amount of EUR 74,999,952. This corresponds to 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
