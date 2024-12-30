Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,749 Ageas shares in the period from 23-12-2024 until 27-12-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
23-12-20248,321383,15546.0545.8046.12
24-12-2024-----
25-12-2024-----
26-12-20247,613352,51846.3046.1046.40
27-12-20245,815268,46646.1745.9446.52
Total21,7491,004,14046.1745.8046.52

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,564,613 shares for a total amount of EUR 74,999,952. This corresponds to 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

