U.S. Global Investors Announces the Launch of the U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: WAR)

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a registered investment advisory firm[1] known for its thematic ETFs, is excited to announce the launch of its first actively managed exchange-traded fund, the U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: WAR) [this will link to the WAR fund page], which begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The launch builds on the Company’s success with its billion-dollar U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) and emphasizes its ability to create resilient, dynamic products.

The WAR ETF is designed to address the increasing global demand for defense and protection through technological advancements. Focusing on sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, cybersecurity, aerospace and electronic warfare, WAR offers diversified exposure to the industries that help prevent and protect from the threat of war.

Like the Company’s other ETFs, WAR applies a smart beta 2.0 investment strategy, combining quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify opportunities for long-term outperformance while managing risk​.[2]

“The WAR ETF is more than just an investment in defense,” says Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. “From the ‘war on drugs’ to the iconic movie Star Wars, history has shown us the importance of defense against the forces that threaten peace. With advances in robotics, drones, satellites, AI and cybersecurity, the ETF aims to capture opportunities in these critical sectors that are transforming how we think about defense and security in the modern world.”

A Smart Beta 2.0 Approach to Investing in the Future of Global Security and Advanced Technologies

Global military expenditures reached a record $2.4 trillion in 2023 after increasing for nine consecutive years,[3] driven by rising geopolitical tensions and modernization efforts across the globe. That’s especially true in Europe, where European Union (EU) member states are estimated to spend a collective €326 billion ($342 billion) this year on aerospace and defense, representing a record-breaking 1.9% of the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP)​.[4]

Additionally, the global semiconductor market is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, fueled by growth in defense applications, AI integration and automotive technologies​​.[5] The value of the global AI market alone is estimated to hit approximately $826 billion by 2030, according to calculations made by Statista.[6]

Complementing Our Suite of Thematic ETFs

WAR joins the Company’s growing lineup of thematic ETFs, including:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( NYSE: JETS ), focused on airlines and air travel

), focused on airlines and air travel U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( NYSE: GOAU ), focused on gold mining

), focused on gold mining U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSE: SEA), focused on global shipping and logistics

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

