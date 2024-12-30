Parsons and LINC Austin team Selected for Austin Light Rail Project

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that a team consisting of AECOM, Parsons, STV, Turner & Townsend, Ardmore Roderick, and CAS Consulting (LINC Austin) was selected by the Austin Transit Partnership as Delivery Partner for the $7 billion Austin Light Rail project. Under the initial four-year contract, LINC Austin will provide program and project management, construction management, and technical expert services during the planning, design, procurement, construction, and post-construction phases of the Austin Light Rail project.

As a major subconsultant to AECOM, Parsons will provide a comprehensive range of services, including systems integration support, interface management, construction management, quality management, and design management.

"The Austin Light Rail Project presents a pivotal opportunity to meet the city's increasing travel demand with a reliable, safe, and sustainable transit solution,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of North America Infrastructure for Parsons. “With 80 years of infrastructure experience and a proven track record as a global delivery partner, we look forward to partnering with ATP to deliver a transformative light rail system that will support the city's mobility and economic growth, creating lasting benefits for generations to come."

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our partners and the community,” said Greg Canally, Executive Director of Austin Transit Partnership. “The Austin Light Rail project represents a significant step forward in enhancing our city's transportation infrastructure, promoting sustainability, and improving the quality of life for all Austinites."

The Austin Light Rail project aims to revolutionize public transportation in Austin, Texas by introducing the city’s first light rail system that enhances connectivity and accessibility across the community. The initial phase of the project includes the development of 9.8 miles of new light rail lines and 15 stations that will provide reliable and equitable transit options for residents and visitors. The light rail system is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing transit services, offering high-frequency service to reduce travel times and traffic congestion.

For more than 50 years, Parsons' rail and transit experts have successfully delivered high-quality transit projects in Texas, demonstrating a proven track record of excellence and experience. To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit parsons.com/rail-transit/.

