AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 31.12.2024 without calling a meeting
The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 10.12.2024 to 31.12.2024. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:
- Approval of 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 annual report
To approve the 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 annual report of AS PRFoods.
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24,446,715
|63.2%
|Against (did not vote)
|14,236,145
|36.8%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|38,682,860
|100%
- Covering the loss
The loss in the period 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 was EUR 4,673,000. To cover the loss from the profits of future periods.
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24,446,715
|63.2%
|Against (did not vote)
|14,236,145
|36.8%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|38,682,860
|100%
The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association.
Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee