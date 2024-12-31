Oncotelic Therapeutics Implements PDAOAI Platform

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), today announced the implementation of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform PDAOAI. The platform is designed to streamline document search and analysis, to address the growing needs of knowledge-based industries including pharmaceutical and biotechnology. We have been enhancing the capabilities of the platform over the past one year. The platform will be accessible via PDAO tokens, which the Company initially released to eligible shareholders in 2023.

This search platform transforms how users navigate large document sets by enabling precise, parallel queries across structured datasets. It leverages advanced semantic filtering and large language model (LLM)-based contextual answering, built on patent-pending technology. Traditional AI chatbots often rely on broad, global search methods, which can lead to issues like dilution and bias. In contrast, this platform queries individual documents to deliver crisp, precise answers drawn from vast collections, including tens of thousands of scientific articles or enterprise-level knowledge bases. This method is intended to scale to support infinite documents, delivering precision-driven, fine-grained responses.

PDAOAI is designed for enterprise users and scientists, currently with a particular emphasis on the biotechnology industry. Sapu Bioscience, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMP Biotechnology, Limited, in which we are a 45% owner, leveraged PDAOAI to train staff and implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) enabling the facility to achieve GMP compliance within one year. This knowledge platform accelerated employee development from entry level to a very high level proficiency in record time.

The platform will be governed through our decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Pet2DAO, using the PDAO token. This decentralized structure ensures transparent decision-making, community-driven governance, and eliminates reliance on centralized authorities for managing platform resources.

“This is just one of many solutions we have planned for PDAOAI. We are excited to see the successful implementation of PDAOAI at SAPU’s GMP facility. This rapid onboarding into GMP is just the beginning”, said Scott Myers, Product Manager, Oncotelic.

"This combination of semantic filtering and contextual question-answering, applied at the document level, has proved to be a game-changer in our approach to document searching, analysis and summarization, " said Mike Potts, VP of Data Science, Oncotelic.

“PDAOAI is already driving value for Sapu Biosciences, enabling advancements beyond GMP compliance and accelerating drug development. We look forward to introducing new capabilities as they become available,” said Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer, Oncotelic. “Looking ahead, we plan to expand the platform’s applications beyond life sciences, with a particular focus on semiconductors, where it has the potential to drive significant innovation.”

About Pet2DAO/PDAO

Pet2DAO, our DAO Company was established in late 2022 and launched its token, PDAO, in early 2023. PDAO was launched as a utility token, integrating traditional corporate governance with innovative DAO architecture powered by AI and blockchain technologies.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our 2023 Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 12, 2024.

